Jarrell Miller escaped with a split decision over Kingsley Ibeh, a grinding ten rounds that said more about survival and stamina than revival.
Miller returned after a long layoff and a draw with Andy Ruiz, landing on the Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson card at Madison Square Garden with modest expectations. What followed was slow, awkward, and uneven, yet just busy enough late to tilt two cards his way. One judge had it 96-94 for Ibeh. The other two went 97-93 for Miller. That alone tells the story.
The early rounds belonged to Ibeh. The southpaw used movement to disrupt Miller’s rhythm, landed the cleaner shots, and kept Miller trapped in close quarters where nothing flowed. Miller struggled to create space. His feet were heavy. His shots smothered. The fight stayed messy and physical without shape.
How Miller dragged it back late
The shift came gradually rather than suddenly. By the middle rounds, Miller leaned harder on volume and body work. It was ugly but persistent. Ibeh’s legs slowed. His output dipped. Miller’s shots still lacked snap, yet they arrived more often.
Round seven marked the turning point. Miller pressed forward, worked downstairs, and forced Ibeh backward for the first sustained stretch of the fight. With ten seconds left, Ibeh went down, more exhaustion than damage, but it swung momentum. From there, Miller kept doing slightly more.
Rounds eight and nine followed the same pattern. Miller landed rights and hooks to the body. Ibeh answered sporadically but could not keep pace. As one ringside observer put it, “Nobody is winning this fight,” and the crowd reflected that view with steady noise of disapproval rather than engagement.
What the result actually says
The final round gave Miller his clearest success. A right hand over the top followed by a left hook appeared to hurt Ibeh, and Miller finished strong with hooks downstairs. That late push likely secured the decision.
Miller moved to 26-1 with 22 knockouts. Ibeh fell to 16-2. The result puts Miller back in the win column, yet little else moved forward. He showed durability and enough conditioning to finish stronger than he started. He did not show sharpness, control, or the kind of command expected from a heavyweight once discussed at contender level.
Ibeh boxed with more purpose early and faded when the fight became physical. That failure cost him.
Miller won. The performance did not convince.
Last Updated on 01/31/2026