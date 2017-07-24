24/7 Canelo/Golovkin Debuts Saturday, August 26 on HBO

HBO Sports’ groundbreaking “24/7” reality franchise, which has captured 18 Sports Emmy® Awards, will return for its 23rd multi-part boxing installment with 24/7 CANELO/GOLOVKIN, it was announced today by Rick Bernstein, executive producer, HBO Sports. The two-part behind-the-scenes series follows two elite fighters – Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin – as they prepare for their middleweight championship megafight title showdown Saturday, Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

24/7 CANELO/GOLOVKIN debuts SATURDAY, AUG. 26 (midnight-12:30 a.m. ET/PT), immediately following the previously announced “World Championship Boxing” doubleheader that begins at 9:45 p.m. (ET/PT).

The show will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and affiliate portals.





“The boxing world has eagerly anticipated this middleweight showdown between two of the best fighters and biggest stars in the sport,” said Bernstein. “We now get to present them and their preparations for this long-awaited encounter in the ring.”

Episode two of 24/7 CANELO/GOLOVKIN debuts one week before the high-stakes bout, on Saturday, Sept. 9 (1:00-1:30 a.m. ET/PT), immediately following the “HBO Boxing After Dark” tripleheader that begins at 10:15 p.m. (ET/PT).

24/7 CANELO/GOLOVKIN will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access, along with in-depth interviews, as the fighters gear up in Southern California for their Las Vegas collision in the ring. Both men rank high on many pound-for-pound lists and have been dominant in the middleweight division.

Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is again holding camp with renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso. The 27-year-old phenom is coming off a dominant victory over fellow countryman Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May and is on a seven-bout winning streak that has reinforced his elite standing in the middleweight ranks. His drawing power as the sport’s top pay-per-view attraction has been demonstrated both at the box office and in pay-per-view performance.





Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, now living in Los Angeles, is training with the acclaimed Abel Sanchez. The undefeated 35-year-old has compiled an extraordinary knockout-to-win ratio of 89%, while only three of his fights have gone past the eighth round and only one has lasted the full 12 rounds. Golovkin’s dramatic ring style has transformed him into one of the sport’s brightest stars in a few short years and he has sold out arenas from New York to California.

Canelo’s fourth “24/7” appearance and Golovkin’s second, 24/7 CANELO/GOLVKIN is the latest installment of the acclaimed franchise that began in 2007. Among the most-honored sports series on TV, it was called “a masterfully entertaining reality show” by ESPN The Magazine.

“Canelo vs. Golovkin” will take place at the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8:00 p.m. (ET)/5:00 p.m. (PT), and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View®.

The executive producer of 24/7 CANELO/GOLOVKIN is Rick Bernstein; senior producers, Dave Harmon and Bentley Weiner; producers, Harley Glantz, Abtin Motia and Christine Wilt; writer, Aaron Cohen. Liev Schreiber narrates.

Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez tickets for closed circuit

Tickets for closed circuit viewing in Las Vegas of the battle for middleweight supremacy between lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) will go on sale today, Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

“Closed circuit viewing is a phenomenal way to watch mega-events in Las Vegas like Canelo vs. Golovkin and provide an exciting, electric atmosphere that fans love,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Golovkin at Bellagio Resort and Casino, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, The Mirage Hotel and Casino, Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, New York-New York Hotel and Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino, and Circus Circus Las Vegas are priced at $75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased at any MGM Resorts International Box Office, by phone with a major credit card at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Golovkin using high altitude training for Canelo fight

Boxing’s No. 1 pound for pound superhero GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN is back at The Summit Gym, head trainer Abel Sanchez’s high altitude training complex in Big Bear, Calif., preparing for the biggest challenge to his world championship crown — Canelo Alvarez! Golovkin, the 2017 ESPY Award Best Fighter nominee (his third consecutive nomination), came into training fit and fired up as he gears up for his long-awaited Las Vegas debut.

“Abel has new ideas for this fight – exciting ideas — and I need to be my best to perform in the ring,” said Golovkin. “I don’t care about pound for pound. This is real. This is about being the champion of the world.”

“I was very happy with the first week Gennady spent in camp for basic conditioning,” said Sanchez. “The most difficult thing to do with Gennady is to hold him back. Starting slowly is just not in his vocabulary. Gennady has wanted this fight for so long. I can already tell he is going to pull out all stops in this training camp to be at his best on September 16. This is war.”

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), a native of Karaganda, Kazakhstan who now resides in Los Angeles, has reigned as a world middleweight champion since 2010. Throughout his seven-year championship tenure he has successfully defended his crown 18 times while unifying the WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO titles. Only one of those fights went the distance. He defends his titles against lineal and RING Magazine Middleweight World Champion and Mexican icon Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs).

Canelo vs. Golovkin is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, Hennessy, Never Stop, Never Settle, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Tsesnabank and Capital Holdings. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at soldout T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed by HBO Pay-Per-View®.