GGG Blog Part 3

Do you see similarities between you and Canelo? He has a good body attack, you have a good body attack. How do you fight someone who’s similar to you?





“This is more than a fight. It’s a real Mexican fight. Abel brings a Mexican style to me. I love fighting Mexican style. I love Mexican food and eat it every day. I love the Mexican tradition. I am surrounded by it. I have many Mexican friends. I have Mexican blood.

“Seriously, just one punch changes a fight…a life. Just one punch. Canelo has power, he has speed. He knows me, I know him. My team has Plan A, B, C, D. And his team has the same. He’s ready for short distance, long distance, decision. I do not know. Who lands the big punch first? It is not a fight. It is a war.”

You respect each other, don’t you?

“I respect Canelo because he is a warrior. We both respect the sport. I think now is the perfect time for us, for the promotion, for the sport, for business and for fans. I think right now it is the biggest fight in boxing.





“I am very excited to finally be fighting in Las Vegas but I am more excited that it is against Canelo. This is a fight where the people win. Boxing wins. Everyone loves our fighting style. We are both dangerous fighters. The last few fights Canelo has looked good. He has looked strong. Canelo is a superstar. This is an amazing fight for us.”

Canelo vs. Golovkin takes place Saturday, September 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

Abel Sanchez Blog Part 3

Canelo has a pretty good body attack, as Gennady does. How do you fight a guy that can hurt you the same way Gennady hurt opponents? Do you see any similarities between Gennady and Canelo? What’s the biggest difference between Gennady and Canelo and what is it that Gennady does better than Canelo?

“Canelo is a very good fighter, but his successful (certain fights) body attack was against lesser competition. In order to land body shots he will have to put himself in range to be countered, so I would hope he throws body shots, it will make for great encounters.

“The difference is in experience, physicality and ring generalship. Canelo has been able to dictate in fights. If he tries that style against Gennady on September 16 then we will be treated to an explosive fight.”

