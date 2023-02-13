Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis needed a wheelchair at Super Bowl

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis needed to be pushed around in a wheelchair last weekend at the Super Bowl due to an ankle injury he suffered.

The secondary WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) says he will be fine. He should be okay to face Ryan Garcia on April 15th in their mega-fight on Showtime PPV.

It’s unclear why Tank chose to go to the Super Bowl in that condition, but perhaps he wanted the visibility. Clearly, it wasn’t ideal to be seen in a wheelchair, but who knows what’s going through the 28-year-old Tank’s mind.

Tank being seen in that condition has a lot of fans chirping on social media, believing that he’s looking for a way out of his fight with Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), which is hard to believe considering that he’s expected to be a heavy favorite.

Tank vs. Ryan is a fight that has been plagued with problems for ages, and if this thing doesn’t happen soon, fans will give up on it in the same way they’ve grown tired of the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford match-up. Two prima donnas that never fight anyone and cannot negotiate a match between them, even though it would make both of them tons of money.

“All right,” said Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told TMZ Sports last Sunday at the Super Bowl when asked how bad his injured ankle is. “S*** happen all the time. S*** be happening.”

Gervonta Davis needed a wheelchair to get around at the Super Bowl on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury … but the star boxer tells TMZ Sports he expects to be OK. https://t.co/h54EnhtVM1 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 13, 2023

Oscar Valdez picks Ryan Garcia to beat Tank

“I got Ryan. I’ve seen him in the gym. He’s not just that pretty boy that everyone thinks he is,” said Oscar Valdez to Fight Hub TV when asked who wins the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight.

“I got Ryan. He’s fast, and he’s also got power in his shots. I can see his power shots, and I can see Tank winning too, but I’m leaning towards Ryan. It’s going to be a knockout. Either Tank or Ryan.

“That’s a good fight. I’m rolling with Ryan Garcia,” said Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz to ESNEWS when asked for a prediction on the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight.

“Tank Davis is a strong fighter, don’t get me wrong. So if he does catch Ryan first, it’s going to be over for Ryan. I just think that Ryan has the speed, the range, and the ability to catch Gervonta Davis first,” said JoJo.



