Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach on March 1: Start Time, PPV Price & Streaming Details

Live from Barclays Center, Brooklyn – Streaming on Prime Video and PPV.com

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York Broadcast: Live on Prime Video PPV, ppv.com

Davis Vs. Roach Fight Card PPV Price

The cost of the Davis Vs. Roach pay-per-view card is $79.99.

Fight Start Times Across Time Zones

Prelims Start: 6:00 PM ET | 3:00 PM PT | 11:00 PM GMT

6:00 PM ET | 3:00 PM PT | 11:00 PM GMT Main Card Start: 8:00 PM ET | 5:00 PM PT | 1:00 AM GMT (March 2)

8:00 PM ET | 5:00 PM PT | 1:00 AM GMT (March 2) Davis vs. Roach Ringwalks (Approx.): 11:00 PM ET | 8:00 PM PT | 4:00 AM GMT (March 2)

The Main Event: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach

Boxing superstar and WBA Lightweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis returns to headline a stacked event in Brooklyn, defending his title against WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach in a highly anticipated lightweight showdown.

Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) : “The atmosphere at Barclays is always amazing. I won my first championship here and I’m just excited to come back here to put on a great performance. Roach is in for a rude awakening, for sure.”

: “The atmosphere at Barclays is always amazing. I won my first championship here and I’m just excited to come back here to put on a great performance. Roach is in for a rude awakening, for sure.” Lamont Roach (24-1-1, 9 KOs): “The stakes are higher, but I just want to go hard, that’s about it. This is everything for me, and becoming a two-division champion would be a dream come true.”

Both fighters have promised fireworks, with Davis looking to extend his knockout streak and Roach eager to prove he belongs among the elite.

Co-Main Event: José Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

A battle of rising stars as WBA Super Lightweight Champion José “Rayo” Valenzuela defends his belt against the undefeated power-puncher Gary Antuanne Russell.

Valenzuela (15-1, 10 KOs) : “I have a big task ahead of me on Saturday night. I can’t overlook him, and I give him my respect. We are both coming to fight.”

: “I have a big task ahead of me on Saturday night. I can’t overlook him, and I give him my respect. We are both coming to fight.” Russell (17-0, 17 KOs): “I know what I’m capable of and I’m ready to take the shine off of the main event. Stay tuned.”

This bout has serious Fight of the Night potential, as both fighters have promised to bring all-out action.

Undercard Action

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martín – WBC Super Lightweight Title Fight Puello defends his belt against Spain’s slick-moving contender Martín, who is eager to capture his first world title. Puello: “If Martin wants to knock me out, then he is making a big mistake. I don’t think that he has the strength or the tools to KO me, and he knows it.” Martín: “I’m going to come out there looking for the knockout, ready for some exchanges and a true war.”

Yoenis Téllez vs. Julian “J-Rock” Williams – Interim WBA Super Welterweight Title Fight A rising young talent takes on the experienced former champion in a high-stakes clash. Téllez: “I don’t feel any added pressure. I do know that this is a big opportunity that I had been waiting for my whole career.” Williams: “Winning would be a dream come true. Regaining everything I lost in 36 minutes. That’s the goal.”



Free Prelims on Prime Video & Twitch

Before the pay-per-view event, fans can watch a two-fight prelim card for free on Prime Video and Prime Video’s Twitch channel.

Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez – 10-Round Middleweight Bout Former unified 154-pound champion Hurd returns against the hard-hitting Gonzalez.

Geo “La Roca” Lopez vs. Alex Dilmaghani – 8-Round Super Featherweight Bout Lopez looks to stay unbeaten against the durable UK contender.



How to Watch & Buy Tickets