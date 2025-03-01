Joe Joyce Out Of Tonight’s Fight With Kortey, Dillian Whyte Fight Expected To Go Ahead As Scheduled

Joe Joyce was to have boxed what could be referred to as a tune up bout tonight, this against Patrick Korte in Bournemouth. The fight, against the 40 year old, was seen as a “safe” fight for the 39 year old “Juggernaut,” who hasbt fought since losing to countryman Derek Chisora last year.

However, with a bigger fight with Dillian Whyte all set to go on April 5, some fans did question the logic in Joyce, who has looked vulnerable (some going as far as to say “done”) in some of his recent fights, taking on another big guy. Now, as has been reported by UK Boxing News, Joyce will not risk it by fighting Korte.

No official reason has been given for tonight’s fight being pulled, and at very short notice – and sympathies do go out to Korte, who has lost out on a big, big chance here – but the word is the Whyte fight is expected to go ahead as planned.

So, who knows – maybe Joyce and his team have done the right thing, perhaps even Joyce dodged a bullet, in taking a pass as far as taking a “tune up” fight ahead of his absolute must-win fight with Whyte. This, after all, is heavyweight boxing and anything can happen in any fight.

Joyce now has a little over a month to fully prepare for his expected slugfest with fellow ring veteran Whyte.

Who wins on April 4 when “The Juggernaut ” and “The Bodysnatcher” get it on?