Gervonta Davis Reportedly Vacates 130 Pound Belt For Move Up To 135 – and a fight with Lomachenko?

If you ask the experts, who can possibly, maybe, perhaps beat Vasyl Lomachenko, some of them will say the name Gervonta Davis. The great Lomachenko (at an ordinary-looking and totally deceptive 14-1(10) is pretty much untouchable in the eyes of most, yet Davis might prove to be his most testing foe down the line if the fight happens.





And now, with The Athletic reporting how “Tank” has vacated his WBA 130 pound belt so as to move up to 135, people are wondering if a Lomachenko-Davis showdown, perhaps on PPV, could happen sooner rather than later.

Lomachenko has made it cear he wants to unify all four belts at lightweight, so that means a fight with the winner of this month’s Richard Commey-Teofimo Lopez, but might it be Davis taking on Loma next year some time? It would be a good idea for Davis, 22-0(21) and still only age 24, to have a first fight at the new weight before tackling the reigning pound-for-pound king. But maybe, in the first quarter of next year, Davis will indeed give Loma a real fight.

Very fast, powerful and accurate, and a southpaw like Lomachenko, Davis has looked sensational in some of his fights. Luke Campbell had a touch of success in his fight with Lomachenko, and a number of judges feel Davis is a better, faster and harder-punching fighter than Campbell. For a while now Davis has had trouble making the 130 pound limit, so a move up to 135 is no forced jump up too high, it is a move that was simply inevitable.





There are a number of potentially interesting and intriguing fights out there for Lomachenko; including the winner of Commey and Lopez, a catch-weight fight with Manny Pacquiao, a fight with Naoya Inoue, a fight with Devin Haney, and a fight with the unbeaten talent called “Tank.”

But can anyone actually defeat Loma? Of all the possible future opponents of Loma, who would you say has the best shot at upsetting him?