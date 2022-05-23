Gervonta Davis confirms he’s leaving Mayweather Promotions after Rolly fight this Saturday

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis confirmed this week that his fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on Saturday night would be his last with Mayweather Promotions.

The WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank (26-0, 24 KOs) has been with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his promotional company his entire nine-year career.

During that time, Gervonta has won world titles in three weight classes and made a lot of money along the way.

On the negative side, the 27-year-old Tank Davis hasn’t been fighting the opposition that would take his career to the next level. We’re talking about these fighters:

Vasyl Lomachenko

Devin Haney

Teofimo Lopez

Shakur Stevenson

Ryan Garcia

Josh Taylor

Gary Russell Jr

Emmanuel Navarrete

Oscar Valdez

George Kambosos Jr

Josh Warrington

Had Tank Davis fought even half of those fighters; you can argue that his popularity would be much higher than it is now. The only name guy on Tank’s resume is Leo Santa Cruz, and he was well past his prime when Mayweather Promotions made that fight in 2020.

“Yes, sir,” said Tank Davis to The Last Stand Podcast when asked if he’s leaving Mayweather Promotions after his fight this Saturday night against Rolly.

“It’s about just becoming that man, handling your own responsibility, your own priorities,” Tank said about his decision to leave Mayweather Promotions. “So I feel as though it’s my career, so I feel as though I need to be the one to control my career. And it’s time,” said Tank.

If Gervonta can sign with a promoter that is willing to put him in with the relevant fighters at 130, 135, and 140, that would be a huge positive for his career. It’s too bad that Tank is making this move now after nine long years.

He hasn’t looked great lately in fights against Isaac Cruz, Santa Cruz, and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

It’ll be interesting to see which promotional company signs Tank. Will it be Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions, or Matchroom Boxing? If Tank signs with Top Rank, he’ll have access to fights against Shakur Stevenson, Oscar Valdez, and Josh Taylor.

“I don’t think so because it’s like, who’s fighting each other?” said Gervonta when asked if he thinks Mayweather Promotions has been protecting him with their match-making.

Who knows? It’s possible that Mayweather Promotions have kept Tank up there as a championship-level fighter with their match-making. Just imagine what would have happened if they had fed him to Shakur Stevenson, Gary Russell Jr or Vasyl Lomachenko.

“It’s ain’t like I’m the only one not fighting nobody. Ya’ll not fighting nobody either. It’s always me, though. They don’t complain about nobody else; it’s just me,” said Tank Davis.