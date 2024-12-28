Fury’s Loss: Was SugarHill Steward To Blame?

Frank Waren rewatched last Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight and thinks it was “closer” than he originally scored it. However, he still feels his fighter deserved the victory in their rematch in Riyadh.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) lost virtually all the exchanges in the fight and was at the mercy of Usyk in the last seven rounds; hence, the three judges gave most of those to the champion.

The judges gave it to the unified heavyweight champion Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) by a 12-round unanimous decision with scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 116-112.

Where SugarHill Failed

Fury wasn’t following his trainer, SugarHill Steward’s instructions to stay on the attack and not allow Usyk to back him up.

Tyson would briefly try to follow SugarHill’s advice at the start of the rounds, but once he’d start getting hit to the body with stabbing shots from Usyk, he’d back off. It was the same thing we’d seen in the first fight. Fury came apart when Usyk began hitting him in the bread basket.

Where SugarHill failed Fury was in the championship rounds by not making him understand how bleak his situation was.

Fury needed to be told that he had to go into kamikaze mode to try and get a knockdown or a knockout. SugarHill wasn’t telling him straight to let him know how bleak his situation was.

Fury was under the impression he was winning. So, it’s no surprise that he was coasting in the last quarter of the fight, not showing any urgency to try and hurt Usyk. Again, that fails back on his trainer, Sugarhill. If Tyson had been told how desperate his situation was, he’d have stepped on the gas and gone gonzo on Usyk.

“I still feel that Tyson won it, I think it’s much closer than I thought the first time, but I still thought he won it,” said Frank Warren to BoxNation, talking about Tyson Fury’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday. “I watched it again, and a lot of people involved in the sport who I consider to be quite knowledgeable, and I consider myself to be quite knowledgeable, having been doing it for 47 years and guided god knows how many champions in my time, I don’t see how one of the judges did not give Tyson one of the last seven rounds.”

Very few people agree with Warren that Fury deserved the win. It would be better for him to listen to the majority of the fans, who had no dog in this race and saw Fury getting outboxed and outworked by the champion Usyk.