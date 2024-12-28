2024 Fighter Of The Year: Oleksandr Usyk

Who deserves to be celebrated as 2024’s Fighter of the Year? In the opinion of many people, websites and publications, it’s a ‘no-brainer’ – the distinction HAS to go to reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. It’s incredibly tough to disagree. Usyk fought twice this year and, with immense pressure on him both times – Usyk was not only fighting for himself but, far more importantly to him, he was fighting for his country – the skilled southpaw from Ukraine delivered.

Twice Usyk bested the much bigger and heavier Tyson Fury, with Usyk coming closer than anyone else ever has of knocking the British giant out in the ninth round of their first fight; the ninth round being a real highlight of the year in itself, this due to Usyk’s punching accuracy and ferocity, with Fury’s ability at shipping punishment in seeing out the round (with a little help from the referee, in the opinion of some folks) also amazing to behold.

It was a heck of an accomplishment from a man who is basically a natural cruiserweight, this a division Usyk, who cleaned things out at 200 pounds before going for ultimate glory, may return to before he’s done. And Usyk did it with class, with refreshing sportsmanship, with elegance. Usyk is a special fighter, on this almost everyone agrees, while there do remain a few dissenting voices that insist, no, he is not an all-time great. That’s a whole other article.

But the end of the year is upon us, and to use the phrase writers such as Dan Rafael and others have used regarding Usyk, picking the 2024 Fighter of the Year really is a no-brainer. Heck, if it’s not Usyk, then who is it?

Usyk, 23-0(14) became the first unified heavyweight king in 25 years with his May win over Fury, and the 37 year old then proved the win was far from a fluke by beating Fury again in the December return. Usyk, a man who has done everything the hard way – fights on the road, in the other guy’s backyard, against defending champions who were at their peak – loves the thrill of competition. We boxing fans have loved seeing Usyk, competing at the highest level in two weight divisions, triumph every single time.

But for so many fans, those two decisive, yes, decisive wins over loudmouth, later sore loser Fury rank as Usyk’s most special victories. And the two wins over the previously unbeaten Fury are more than enough to secure Usyk the Fighter of the Year trophy.