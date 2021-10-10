Fury says Wilder saga is done for good, he’s moving on

Tyson Fury claims he’s done officially with his ‘saga” in dealing Deontay Wilder his second consecutive defeat last Saturday night in their trilogy match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) stopped the uncompromising and determined former champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) in round 11 to hold onto his WBC heavyweight title.

(Photo credit: Sumio Yamada)

Fury says the fight was the final one against Wilder, and they won’t be battling again. The ‘Gypsy King’ will be moving on to battle the winner of the March rematch between IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in 2022 for the undisputed championship.

Fury didn’t want to fight Wilder in the first place, as he was hoping to take on former IBF/WBA/WBO champion Joshua last August in Saudi Arabia. That fight would have likely made Fury over $100 million and given him the chance to become the undisputed champion in the division.

Unfortunately for Fury, he was ordered to stick to his rematch clause by a U.S arbitrator and face Wilder again. Hence, Fury had to deal with Wilder last night for what he says will be the final fight between them.

Fury insists Wilder chapter is closed

Given how much interest there was from last Saturday’s Fury-Wilder 3 fight, you have to believe that Fury’s promoters at Top Rank and Wilder’s management at PBC will look to match them together after the smoke clears from next year’s undisputed championship.

The fight was a back and forth affair, with both fighters hitting the deck at times and the contest’s momentum swinging back and forth. In the end, Fury’s conditioning saved him because he had the better engine and took advantage of Wilder’s fatigue in the 11th round.

“Me and the Wilder saga is done, done for good, and it was definitely a historical trilogy for sure,” said Fury at the post-fight press conference in saying he won’t be fighting Deontay again after his second victory.

“It swung both ways, and both fighters had the opportunity to seize the moment, and it was just that I took the initiative and dug deeper, and I wanted it more,” Fury continued on his trilogy match with Wilder.

Wilder had Fury almost knocked out in round 4 after dropping him twice. If not for bell ringing, Wilder would have likely finished Fury off in that round. You can call it dumb luck on Fury’s part that the time ran out.

If Fury finds himself in a similar position against the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II fight next year, he might not be so lucky.

Fury: Wilder took a lot of punishment

“Wilder is a tough guy, and he’s got the heart to keep going, but I think one of the ringside doctors or Commission people got in the ring at one stage to check if he was OK,” said Fury.

“I’m not sure what was going on. I thought they might pull him out there, but he took a lot of punishment tonight, Deontay Wilder, and that puts a lot of mileage on the clock,” said Fury.

“So did I; I took a lot of punishment as well. I took some good shots, and I got put over and got back up. It was just a great fight all in all.

“Like Sugar said, you’ve got to take your hat off to Wilder’s team and him as well. He put up a good fight. That’s what I’m here for.

“I wasn’t here to blow someone over in one round. I traveled the world for so many years to find challenges, and he gave me a really worthy challenge tonight for sure,” said Fury about Deontay.

Moving forward, Wilder’s conditioning could prove to be the more significant issue for him in the future. If he’s going to insist on weighing in the 230s, his career is going to be over with soon.

It’s pretty clear from watching Wilder’s last two fights, both of which have occurred with him weighing in the 230s, his cardiovascular system CAN’T handle that type of mass.

In both of Wilder’s last two fights with Fury, he’s gassed out early by round three, and it had nothing to do with him being held & leaned on by the big 270+ lb Brit. Wilder was exhausted long before Fury started clinching and leaning in both fights.

The only way Wilder can save his career is to drop back down to 219 lbs and work on his cardio. He needs to stop bench pressing in the weight room and focus on strengthening his heart muscle.