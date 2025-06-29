Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr. Confirmed for November Riyadh Season: Can Haney Survive His Toughest Welterweight Test Yet?

Turki Alalshikh has confirmed that Brian Norman Jr. will defend his WBO welterweight belt against Devin Haney in November in a Riyadh Season card in Saudi Arabia. It’s a risky fight for Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) to take in his second contest at welterweight, and his first against a true 147-pounder.

Norman Jr. Power vs. Haney

Devin looked gunshy in his last fight on May 2nd at Times Square, and he wasn’t facing a textbook definition of a knockout artist like he will going up against Norman Jr. (28-0, 23 KOs).

Fans on social media aren’t giving the former two-division world champion Haney much hope of winning against Norman Jr. This is a dangerous puncher with power in both hands, and he’s going to be hitting Devin harder than he’s ever been hit from round one.

It won’t help for Haney to attempt to evade Norman Jr. in the ring. He’s excellent at cutting off the ring with his GGG-esque pressure, trapping his opponents like mice, and forcing them to exchange.

It’s believed that Haney will be getting a big payday for this fight against Norman Jr. from Turki. For Devin’s last fight on May 2nd against Jose Ramirez, Haney reportedly received a $10 million purse for his clash in the co-feature spot on Turki’s card. Predictably, Haney will get similar or greater money to challenge Norman Jr., because it’ll be in the main event.

Devin Haney’s Old Tactics Fail?

The tactics that Haney utilized to win world titles at 135 and 140 against George Kambosos Jr. and Regis Prograis likely won’t be nearly as effective at slowing down the steam train Brian Norman Jr. These are the tactics that Devin uses to neutralize the offense of his opponents:

Nonstop movement Constant holding Keeping the lead arm extended

Turki Alalshikh Announces Fight