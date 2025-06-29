Jai Opetaia Says He’s On “Another Level” To Zurdo Ramirez, As De La Hoya Suggests David Benavidez Could Move Up To Fight Ramirez

Which of the following two fights would you most prefer to see happen: Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez Vs. Jai Opetaia, this in a cruiserweight unification clash, or Zurdo against David Benavidez, who would be moving up from the 175 pound division to take the fight?

Chances are good you will say you’d love to see both fights, but that possibility aside for down the road, it seems it will be either one of these fights that we see next.

Opetaia says he’s “on another level,” Zurdo promoter eyes Benavidez clash

Last night, Ramirez defeated a tough (and at times dirty) Yuniel Dorticos to retain his WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts, and he called for a fight with IBF champ Opetaia after having his hand raised. Opetaia didn’t waste much time at all in returning the call. But Opetaia has stated that he is on “another level” to Zurdo.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – I’m the best cruiserweight on the planet,” Opetaia said in an official statement. “Ramirez put on a good performance against Dorticos, but if he really believes he’s the number one, then there’s only one way to prove it. I’m sick of all the excuses and delays…..Let’s unify the division once and for all.”

Ramirez’s camp leaning Benavidez – which fight should happen?

But Opetaia could indeed face more delays as far as landing a fight with Zurdo. Last night, Zurdo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya suggested the fight to make, the really marketable fight to make, could be a Ramirez-Benavidez showdown. That fight, one “Mexican Monster” Benavidez has been expressing some real interest in for a while now, would also be something fans would love to see.

So, it’s now down to the best offer Ramirez gets as far as whether he faces Opetaia or Benavidez next. But to repeat, either fight would be great as far as the fans go.

Zurdo Vs. Opetaia: who wins?

Zurdo Vs. Benavidez: who wins?