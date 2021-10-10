Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder a “sore loser, idiot”

Tyson Fury chose not to take the high road last Saturday night in trashing his conquered opponent Deontay Wilder because he wasn’t in the best of moods moments after being viciously knocked out in the 11th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Sumio Yamada)

WBC heavyweight champion Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) went over to Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) after the contest was over and expected to be met with friendliness, but the ‘Bronze Bomber’ wasn’t feeling it.

If Fury had his ears open, he would have listened to what Deontay said when interviewed after the fight in complaining about his excessive holding. Deontay saw Fury using his holding to cheat.

“I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up, and he succeeded,” said Wilder after the fight in pointing out that Fury had used his holding to beat him.

To Deontay, this is war, and he wasn’t going to give Fury the pleasure of treating him like a conqueror in battle. Wild

“I said ‘well done, mate,’ and he [Wilder] said, ‘I don’t want to show any sportsmanship or respect.” I said, ‘No problem,'” said Fury to BT Sport. “I was very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot.”

Well, Fury should look in the mirror and recognize that he’s the reason why Wilder wasn’t happy with him.

If Fury had kept it clean and not used holding to help him win, Wilder might not have been upset with him. It would have been nice if Fury didn’t need to resort to holding nonstop for him to win the fight last night against Deontay.

If the shoe was on the other foot and Wilder was bending the rules to try and win, would Fury be joyous afterward in congratulating him?

Considering what Wilder had gone through in the fight and from previous loss, what did Fury expect from him? If Fury through ht was going to be greeted with a hug, handshake, or groveling, he was mistaken. Wilder was going to give Fury none of that.

Also, what may have fed into Wilder not smothering Fury with love was the way the Brit had gone about winning the fight.

Instead of beating Wilder traditionally by slugging it out, Fury used a lot of clinching & leaning all his weight on him to tire him out. Fury used the headlocks and holding as his primary strategy to win the fight, and he got away with it.

“He did keep getting up, but it was that final right hand that put him down for good,” said Fury,

The referee didn’t penalize or disqualify Fury for his excessive holding, so it paid off.

Technically, fighters aren’t supposed to use excessive holding and leaning as a route to win a fight, but Fury was able to get away with it last night and in his previous fight with Wilder.

So if you look at it from that angle, it’s not surprising that Wilder wasn’t friendly to Fury after the fight was over. Look at it this way. If a fighter wins a battle by hitting his opponent with low blows to weaken him, would that guy expect to be treated with friendlessness afterward by his conquered foe?

Excessive holding & leaning is something that is arguably a form of cheating, is it not? If that’s the strategy that Fury used to weaken Wilder so that he could win, isn’t that cheating?

You have to view it as cheating because a fighter isn’t supposed to use excessive holding as a path to win. Ideally, the referee should warn, penalize or disqualify a fighter that holds the way Fury did last Saturday night.

This particular referee let Fury get away with it without taking points off or disqualifying him like he probably should have. As such, it’s not a shock that Wilder didn’t greet Fury with flowers after the fight, and he’s not a “sore loser” because he wasn’t happy about being held all night.