Vergil Ortiz Slams Jake Paul: Real Boxing Fans See the Joke!

Vergil Ortiz didn’t sugarcoat a damn thing. The welterweight knockout machine lit up Jake Paul and the clueless social media flock propping him up—exposing the tired hustle that somehow keeps the hype machine churning while real boxing gets buried under hashtags and cringe YouTube highlight reels.

Ortiz’s take? Brutal honesty:

“Jake Paul is scamming the entire world with his circus fights selling them as real fights but the entire world continues to eat it all up and then have the nerve to be disappointed because the circus fights they pay to watch aren’t real fights. He is singlehandedly destroying the sport and everyone else is enabling it. You guys are going to continue covering and watching the circuses hoping for the umpteenth time that this circus will be real. What is it called again when you keep doing the same thing expecting different results? 🤔 You have to applaud Jake Paul for keeping up the charade this long and for having everyone else still believe it 😂.”

Selling Boxing’s Soul to the Social Media Kiddies

Here’s the formula: grab an opponent that once had a pulse in combat sports, slap together a few viral trash talk clips, and let the soy boy brigade squeal on Twitter and Youtube about how this time, the big fight is real. Then watch them all line up, wallets wide open, eager to be lied to—again.

Meanwhile, Paul counts the millions while promising that maybe next time he’ll fight someone who actually hits back. Spoiler: he won’t. And the YouTube crowd will still pay.

Promoters and broadcasters are just as shameless, bending over backwards to slobber over Paul’s follower count like it’s a badge of boxing greatness. Forget real contenders busting their asses in gyms—you think a blood-and-guts title fight sells half as well as a staged drama with influencer toddlers screaming into their phones? Not a chance.

The entire industry, Ortiz included, sees the scam. But the soy boy superfans? They’re too busy tweeting “Jake Paul saves boxing” from their bedrooms, never once lacing up a glove or stepping into a gym that doesn’t also serve oat milk lattes.

Jake Paul fans love calling critics “haters” while they pay for the same hollow fight over and over, convinced Paul is on the verge of becoming a real contender. It’s like watching someone touch a hot stove a dozen times in a row, yelping each time, then bragging that this time it’ll be different.

Newsflash: it never is. And they keep throwing their money at it anyway, heads empty, eyes locked on TikTok clips, Youtube chat and clapping like trained seals every time Paul trash-talks another over-the-hill opponent.

Ortiz Has It Right: Boxing Doesn’t Need This

Ortiz didn’t drop this rant for laughs—he was stating what real boxing fans already know. This garbage only exists because a clueless digital audience keeps screaming “take my money!” for a recycled storyline that wouldn’t survive two rounds in an amateur smoker show, much less a real pro ring.

So let them pay. Let them worship. Let them tweet until their thumbs fall off. Meanwhile, real fighters will keep bleeding in quiet gyms for real glory, real legacy, and real fights.

Jake Paul? He’ll keep cashing checks off the same gullible horde. And when this shitshow finally collapses, maybe the his fan boy choir can go back to reaction videos and TikTok dances—far away from the fight game they never understood in the first place.

