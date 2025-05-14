Frazer Clarke Says He’d Fight Johnny Fisher, Even Though He’s On “Another Level”

Frazer Clarke says he will definitely be watching this Saturday night’s return fight between fellow British heavyweights Johnny Fisher, 13-0(11), and Dave Allen, 23-7-2(18). “Big Fraze,” who stopped Allen with a sixth round corner retirement back in September of 2023, says he would fight Fisher should he beat Allen in their rematch.

However, Olympic bronze medal winner Clarke, 9-1-1(7) insists he is on “another level” to Fisher. 33 year old Clarke says he has plenty of respect for Fisher, but that he feels he is “miles ahead of him.”

Clarke: “We’re worlds apart”—but I’ll still fight him

“He’s got to get through Dave Allen first but it’s definitely something I would consider once that’s done and dusted,” Clarke said to Sky Sports when asked if he has any interest in fighting Fisher. “He’s a good young fighter but I’m on another level. I’ve got a lot of respect for Johnny and his family, they’re really nice people, but when it comes to me and him fighting, we’re worlds apart.”

Clarke, beaten only by Fabio Wardley in their rematch, this when Clarke was quite shockingly stopped in the very first round, his jaw badly injured, said he feels Allen was “hard done by” in the first fight with Fisher, when the split decision went Fisher’s way. Now, Clarke says it will be down to whether or not Fisher and Allen have been able to make changes to their game when it comes to who wins on Saturday.

Fisher fires back at critics—Allen rematch could silence them

Fisher, if he can really improve on his performance in December, say with him managing to stop Allen this time, could be back looking for bigger fights. And maybe one day not too far from now, Fisher and Clarke will indeed fight.

In the meantime, Saturday’s rematch promises to be an exciting affair, perhaps another ever so close fight. Fisher recently opened up about the “backstabbers” who turned on him after the Allen fight in Saudi Arabia.

“If you’re a professional boxer or an athlete of any perspective or any person in some sort of public eye, you’re gonna get negative comments,” Fisher told SunSport. “And when it’s a close fight, people with their knives are waiting to dig in and defame you, but people who know their boxing thought it was a close fight.”

It was indeed a close one back in December, and Fisher says he feels he won by a round. Plenty of other people had it the same score for Allen, and as we know, a one point fight either way cannot be called a robbery.

Fisher was unjustly criticised after the first Allen fight but now he has a chance to make people forget all about that first battle.