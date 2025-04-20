Frazer Clarke Obliterates Tetteh – Chaos Breaks Out As Tetteh Grabs Referee After KO Loss

Frazer Clarke made a brutal statement on his comeback — but it was Ebenezer Tetteh’s meltdown after the stoppage that stole the spotlight.

Clarke needed just two minutes to batter Tetteh into submission, dropping him with vicious power shots and forcing the referee to wave it off. But Tetteh wasn’t just upset — he physically grabbed the referee in protest, creating an ugly scene in the ring.

Referee Forced to Defend Himself After Stoppage

After the second knockdown, the referee rightly stepped in, stopping the fight before Tetteh took more unnecessary punishment. But instead of accepting defeat, Tetteh stormed at the official, grabbed him by the arms, and tried to wrestle him in a moment of pure rage.

Security quickly stepped in before it escalated further, but it was a disgraceful sight — especially on a night that was supposed to be about Clarke’s comeback.

Clarke’s Brutal Comeback

From the opening bell, Clarke wasn’t playing games.

He came flying forward, unloaded heavy power shots, and dropped Tetteh hard to the canvas early.

Tetteh beat the count — but only to be smashed again by a massive right hand, forcing the referee to stop the bout.

Tetteh, furious at the stoppage, tried grabbing the referee in protest. It didn’t matter. Clarke had already done his damage.

Clarke’s Post-Fight Reaction

Speaking right after the destruction, Clarke said:

“I have been crying out for that kind of performance since my debut.

I have come through some dark times, so that feels amazing.”

He added:

“Thank you to everyone who stuck by me because it has been difficult.

I knew I hit him with a big shot and I knew he wasn’t all there and that was enough. I think the ref did a good job.”

Clarke made it clear — the adversity he’s been through made him more dangerous than ever:

“I feel the best I have ever felt, all that adversity has made me stronger and going forward I will take people out.”

The Real Story: Tetteh Lost Control

Tetteh, who was already completely overmatched by Clarke’s speed and power, embarrassed himself with the meltdown.

Professional fighters are expected to respect the decision of the referee — especially when they’re being saved from further damage.

Instead, Tetteh chose to lash out, turning what should have been a clean stoppage into an ugly mess.

What’s Next for ‘Big Fraze’?

Clarke isn’t wasting time calling names.

He made it clear he wants the winner of the upcoming rematch between David Adeleye and Jeamie TKV:

“I would love the winner of David Adeleye and Jeamie TKV. I want to box again ASAP.”

Before the Wardley defeat, Clarke was unbeaten and rising fast. Now, he’s on a mission to climb straight back into British title contention.

Full Results: