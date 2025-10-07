Promoter Frank Warren says Tyson Fury has informed him that the plan is to fight in 2026. He states that the former two-time heavyweight champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) wants to get back in there after being out of action all of 2025.

Age, Immense Wealth & Motivation

Warren didn’t mention who the 37-year-old Fury will be targeting, but it’s believed that it’ll be the long-awaited ‘Battle of Britain’ fight against Anthony Joshua. That’s the one that fans want to see, and would likely pay the most.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Fury does come out of retirement, because he already changed his mind once about returning to the ring. He claimed that he saw some gray in his beard and decided against fighting.

The gray is just the tip of the iceberg. Tyson has been looking old for several years now, but he’s still been making money hand over fist fighting on Turki Alalshikh’s events. With a net worth estimated at $160 million, Fury has less incentive to step out of his stately mansion in Morecambe to return to the salt mines to battle fighters who are still ambitious, like Joshua.

Fury had said recently that he would only come back for a trilogy match against Oleksandr Usyk, but that’s unlikely. He already lost twice to Usyk, and there’s no public demand to see a third fight between them. ‘The Gypsy King’ would be viewed as a glutton for punishment if he took that fight.

Fury’s Comeback Plan Revealed

“I spoke to him last week; he said that he’s going to come back and fight next year. He wants to do it,” said promoter Frank Warren to DAZN News about Tyson Fury coming out of retirement in 2026 to resume his career.

“He’s told me categorically he wants to fight next year. So, we’ll sit down and see,” said Warren about Fury. “He’s not had a fight this year, but as we’ve all seen, he’s had his documentary. He’s been filming with Netflix for his At Home with the Fury’s series.”