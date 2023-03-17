Frank Smith reacts to De La Hoya’s criticism of Canelo fighting Ryder on May 6th

Frank Smith of Matchroom fired back at Oscar De La Hoya today over his criticism for Canelo Alvarez being matched in a “regressive” way against John Ryder and “all these British fighters” instead of opposition that will improve his legacy, like David Benavidez.

Smith feels that De La Hoya is just being “salty” about his relationship with Canelo, and that’s why he’s criticizing him for fighting Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) rather than his WBC mandatory challenger Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs).

U.S boxing fans would agree with De La Hoya about a Canelo vs. Benavidez fight being more of a legacy-building match-up than him fighting Ryder, who has lost to these three guys that Alvarez has already beaten:

Rocky Fielding

Callum Smith

Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Ryder on May 6th on DAZN PPV at the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico.

“It’s an unbelievable moment. It’s a moment that Canelo has wanted for a long, long time,” said Frank Smith of Matchroom Boxing to iFL TV about Canelo Alvarez fighting in Guadalajara, Mexico, on May 6th against John Ryder.

“Oscar [De La Hoya] says one thing one day and another thing the next day. He said that he [Canelo] should have never fought Dmitry Bivol, so which one is it?” said Smith in responding to Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya criticizing Matchroom for the way Canelo is being matched against “all these British fighters” and “regressing” with his career.

“Do you want him to have hard fights or [easy ones]? Which ones do you want? It’s probably Oscar being a little bit salty because of the Canelo relationship. Look, Canelo is the biggest star in the sport of boxing. Everyone would dream of working with Canelo Alvarez.

“It’s Oscar’s way of being a bit salty. You sort of take it with a pinch of salt. Canelo doesn’t have to answer to anyone. Look at his resume. Look at who he’s fought over the last few years. Look at what he’s done going up and down in weight divisions. So don’t give it too much attention.

“In the U.S., yes, it’s pay-per-view,” said Smith when asked if Canelo vs. Ryder will be on DAZN PPV. “In the UK, I believe it’s part of your subscription. So it’s part of your DAZN subscription in the UK.

“It’s going to be some atmosphere and respect to John Ryder as well for taking that fight because a lot of people would have been like, ‘Mexico, no, no. I want to do it in the U.S. in Vegas.’

“He’s going to Guadalajara, and he’s going to give it his all. We all know what Canelo brings, but John is a deserved opponent. He’s done everything, whether it’s off the back of the Danny Jacobs fight last year and then the Zach Parker where he became the WBO interim champion and mandatory challenger.

“He deserves to be there, and I see a lot of people questioning it. John Ryder has worked so hard to get to that position, and I think we’re going to be in for a great fight come May 6th.

“Look, he’s [Ryder] not going to be the favorite in there. We all know what Canelo can do, but John Ryder will go in there and give 100%.