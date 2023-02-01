Jarrell Miller Vs. Lucas Browne On March 18th In Dubai

“Big Baby” Versus “Big Daddy.”

On March 18th in Dubai, heavyweights Jarrell Miller and Lucas Browne will get it on in a scheduled ten rounder. This match up, one that will either make a fan smirk or perhaps groan, could actually prove to be a fun fight. Both guys are big and can punch, and both guys are willing to get in there and rumble.

We know all about Miller and his failed drugs tests, and the New Yorker is currently two wins into his comeback. According to Box Rec, 34 year old Miller, 25-0-1(21) will fight Gbenga Oluokun before tackling Browne, the Miller-Oluokun fight down as going ahead on February 23 in Dar-Es-Salaam. It is on the road where Miller is taking his show right now, that’s for sure.

Australia’s Browne, 31-3(27) was to have fought Daniel Dubois last year, yet the 43 year old was deemed to be “too old,” and the BBB of C refused to grant the former WBA heavyweight champ a license. Last in the ring in June of last year, Browne looked good in smashing Junior Fa in a big upset. Browne we know can still whack. After being “left stranded” in Dubai after his scheduled fight with Manuel Charr collapsed just before the Christmas holidays, Browne will obviously be hoping things turn out okay this time.

So what can we expect from Browne and Miller? Again, both guys are big heavyweights, with Miller having tipped-in over the 300 pound mark for a couple of his fights, and both guys like to get up close and personal and bang away. There could be a lot of huffing and puffing going on, and it is hoped both guys turn up in good physical condition.

Plenty of fans are still not ready to trust Miller all over again after what he did, and it could well be that Browne gets the lion’s share of the fan support on fight night. Miller is almost ten years the younger man and “Big Baby” has shown fast hands in the past. How much desire Miller still has could prove crucial in this one, while how much Browne has left in the tank could also be a big factor.

It seems someone will fall in this one; someone will get stopped or knocked out. Miller is the pick to win, but this pick is not made with any certainty whatsoever.



