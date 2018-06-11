Frampton excited to have Fury on his card

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton will fight at Windsor Park on August 18 on a card that will also feature lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury.





Frampton (25-1-KO14) currently holds the interim WBO world featherweight title after outclassing Nonito Donaire at Belfast’s SSE Arena in April and will return at one his city’s major stadiums.

Joining ‘The Jackal’ on a high-profile card will be unbeaten heavyweight Fury (26-0-KO19), who shrugged off two-and-a-half years out of the ring with a four-round stoppage of Sefer Seferi on June 9.

Frampton said: “It means the world to me. It’s something I’ve dreamed about for a long time. I feel it should’ve happened last year but it’s happening now.

“I’d rather it was a world title but nobody’s to blame – all the champions have recently fought and Warrington beating Selby threw a spanner in the works because Selby would’ve taken the fight.





“I’ve loads left. My last performance was the second best of my career after the first Leo Santa Cruz fight. I feel like I’m enjoying it more and while I’m still performing, I’ll do it as long as I can.

“It’s great to have Tyson Fury on the undercard. To have someone of his stature on the undercard is massive and he’ll be up against a more serious opponent this time so it’s good for everyone.”

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal