Floyd Schofield Returns Against Veteran Joseph Diaz on the November 8 DAZN Telecast

Floyd Schofield vs. Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz has been added to the November 8 event at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The fight will be the co-main event on the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin card on DAZN.

Diaz’s Comeback Challenge

It’s a fight where the former IBF 130-lb champion ‘JoJo’ Diaz (34-8-1, 15 KOs) can match the performance he put in against former two-time light welterweight champion Regis Prograis on August 2.

Weight Class Uncertainty

It’s unclear if the Scofield-Diaz fight will be contested at lightweight or light welterweight. If it’s at 135, Diaz will need to stop some weight from where he fought at in his bout against Prograis, which was a catchweight fight at 142.

In an interview today, Diaz looked pretty big, like he’d put on some pounds since his 10-round unanimous decision loss to Prograis. He’ll have to trim down if the fight with Schofield is going to be contested at 135.

“I’m back to my prime time. I’m focused. I’m training hard, and I’m feeling good,” said Joseph Diaz to Fighthype. “I’ve got an exciting fight on November 8 against ‘Kid Austin’ [Schofield]. It’s the co-main event, live on DAZN. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m locked in and ready to go.

Diaz’s record in his last nine fights is 2-7. If it was an issue of his life not being where it should be over the previous four years, he’s going to need to be locked in for him to have a chance of just making it to the final bell without being knocked out.

JoJo Diaz: “I’m back!”

“It was a really great performance. I felt I did a good job. I felt like the fans won that fight, and I’m feeling at my best again. I’m back,” said Diaz about his last fight against Regis Prograis on August 2.

Schofield is coming off a career-best first-round knockout win over former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer on June 28.