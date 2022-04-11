Floyd Mayweather’s Third Exhibition Bout Coming Soon

‘Fool Me Once, Shame On You; Fool Me Thrice, Shame On’…..Who? Mayweather’s Third Exhibition Bout Coming Soon

“Retired” legend Floyd Mayweather recently caused quite the stir by stating how he is entitled to “milk the game.” Mayweather as we know loves a dollar, more so perhaps than winning, and he also likes to take part in “fights” that see him take zero risk. Those of us who paid good money to see Mayweather take part in his first exhibition bout, this with the tiny by comparison Tenshin Nasukawa, got what we deserved. Those of us who were fooled a second time, when Mayweather boxed a famous You-Tuber, got what we deserved.

Now, heading into “Money’s” third exhibition (third in a seemingly endless stream of high-paying, low-risk events for Floyd to have his bank balance swelled by even further) the question is, are there any suckers left? “Dangerous” Don Moore is talking a great fight, trying as he is to convince us all he will “expose” Mayweather in their scheduled eight-round bout set for a helipad on the roof of a luxury hotel in Dubai. But is anyone buying it? Will anyone buy the pay-per-view?

Doubtless some fans will fork out, for whatever reason other than to boost Mayweather’s pension fund (who knows what the people who are planning to buy the May 14 bout expect to see, surely not a competitive fight) – and it’s up to you, real fight fan, as to who should feel most ashamed to be a part of this latest money-grab: Mayweather himself, or those people who will pay to see the former champ take part in a far less entertaining exhibition bout than those which the greats regularly engaged in back in the day without charging the fans much more than a dollar or two?

Mayweather is an all-time great, no doubt about it, yet he hurts his legacy by taking part in these awful, uncompetitive and highly expensive exhibition bouts (and how badly are many millions of us struggling from a financial standpoint right now?) Has Floyd got the right to “milk the game?” Has he earned that right?

It seems clear plenty of Mayweather fans, adorers and worshippers feel “Money” can do no wrong.