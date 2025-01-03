“No-Money?” Employees Of Floyd Mayweather’s Gym Walk Out Due To Not Being Paid

It can’t be, can it – Floyd “Money” Mayweather is having actual money problems? The question is asked because news has broken of how employees at Mayweather Boxing and Fitness in Los Angeles have walked out in protest over non payment of wages, with these disgruntled folks also staging a protest outside, during which signs were held aloft, with the unhappy employees also using a microphone to state their displeasure.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, these employees have not been paid “in weeks.”

Some of the words blazed across the signs the protestors held aloft include the following:

“The $ (Money) Team has no $.”

and, “Hard word, dedication…..and then what?”

While two other signs accused Mayweather of “labor trafficking” and “modern-day slavery.”

This is not a good look for Mayweather, a man who used to throw hundred dollar bills at people’s feet in nightclubs. Mayweather, who has earned tens of millions, both in the ring and out of it, should at least pay his staff on time. Mayweather himself is yet to comment on the allegations, but his staff have made their voices heard.

“We’re out here letting everybody know that they have not been treating us right,” one of Mayweather’s employees said. “Even if you work for a different company and you ain’t getting paid, you’re scared to show up and say something because you know how businesses do. They silence you and they fire you because everything’s ‘at will.’”

Some other reports say The Mayweather Boxing and Fitness centre in LA may soon close, with employees stating that Mayweather himself either does not know or does not care.

“Who knows if he’s aware or not? We don’t,” an employee said. “I was told that we can’t tell him. I can’t tell him that our studio’s closing, and he was here two weeks ago. We’ve been silenced.”

Again, not a good look for “Money” Mayweather, and something that the former champ needs to address personally. At a time when people everywhere are struggling financially, a man who recently uploaded a video that claims he has over one billion dollars in real estate holdings should be treating his loyal staff with far more respect and decency.

But as with any story, there are two sides, and Mayweather himself may claim he has paid all staff in full and up to date. But until Mayweather actually does comment, who are we to doubt his currently protesting, perhaps soon to be ex-employees?