Floyd Mayweather Shuts Down Chavez Fight Rumours: “You Want Me To Use One Hand?”

A while back, Mexican living legend Julio Cesar Chavez placed a mock fight poster hyping a September bout between himself and Floyd Mayweather on social media. The bout had a date and a venue in place – September 16 in Las Vegas.

And though plenty of us felt any bout, exhibition or otherwise, between 62-year-old Chavez and 47-year-old Mayweather was highly unlikely, the “story” got some coverage, with a good deal of fan attention and response.

But now, just days away from his exhibition rematch with John Gotti III in Mexico, Mayweather has firmly poured a bucket of cold water on the “fight.” And Mayweather had the temerity to have a chuckle at Chavez’s expense in doing so (of course, it’s entirely probable Chavez was having a laugh and a joke himself when placing the authentic-looking fight ad).

Speaking with Mexican interviewers for DAZN, Mayweather said the following when asked if he will really be boxing Chavez next month.

“Which one, the father or the son?” Mayweather said, smiling. “Who do you wanna see me fight, the father or the son? Or both on the same night? Do I use one hand? Do I use no hands (laughs).”

Floyd’s interviewers also broke up, but Mayweather, if he was facing the prime Chavez, this in a much discussed and passionately debated Dream Fight; he would absolutely not have been nearly as cocky. As fans who commented on the recent Chavez-Mayweather Dream Fight article here on ESB pointed out, Mayweather never fought a ring warrior quite like Chavez.

Had he done so, at either 130, 135, or at 140 pounds, Mayweather would have had to have used all his skill, all his defensive abilities, all his foot speed (would Floyd have “ran” against the onward marching, savage body punching, relentless, rock-chinned Mexican idol?) and all his ring IQ to win……..or to survive. Take your pick (I’ve taken mine, and the Chavez who took care of Meldrick Taylor, of Edwin Rosario, of Floyd’s uncle Roger, would have taken care of “Money.”)

But today, safe in the knowledge that he never had to risk his legacy or unbeaten record against the incredible fighter who once seriously threatened to reach the astonishing milestone of 100-0, Mayweather can afford a little chuckle at Chavez’s expense.

Expect Floyd to lap up the boos when he boxes Gotti III in Mexico on Saturday night.