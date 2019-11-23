Floyd Mayweather To Fight Twice In 2020 – One Fight Against A Boxer, One Against A UFC Star?

30 shares







It seems we haven’t seen the back of Floyd Mayweather Junior just yet. Just days ago, in speaking with Reuters, the 42 year old superstar said he was “done,” that despite all the offers he continually gets to fight again he had decided that “boxing is a very, very brutal sport,” and that “you have to know when to hang it up.” It was assumed Floyd had made up his mind for good, as in permanently.





But then, in true Mayweather style, the 50-0 legend made a swift about turn and, having been working out a deal or deals with UFC boss Dana White, announced to a none too shocked world how he was “coming out of retirement in 2020.”

And while a number of fans may have lost most if not all interest in Mayweather – a man who seems to have more retirements than any boxer this side of Sugar Ray Leonard – the story of his return has nonetheless grown since the initial coming out of retirement announcement.

As per a breaking news piece from TMZ Sports, the plan currently in place (a plan that is “fluid” and subject to change) is one that would see Mayweather, who will turn 43 years of age in February, fight twice next year: once against a boxer, and once against a UFC fighter in yet another crossover event (yawning yet?)





TMZ’s sources say Floyd aims to box in May, his custom date for years, and then again in September. The May fight would be against a boxer, and guess whose name has come up, yet again? Yes, Manny Pacquiao. And then Floyd would fight a UFC name in a crossover event, like the one Mayweather had with Conor McGregor. Both bouts would be staged in Las Vegas.

So does this news get you excited at all, or have you lost your enthusiasm for any further Floyd Mayweather fights, exhibitions, crossover events? Has that so often talked about May-Pac II still got any real appeal to it? Another good question is, why does Floyd keep coming back? Sure, he loves money, it’s his chosen nickname after all, but is the real reason fear? A fear of becoming a forgotten man, a fear of becoming irrelevant? Maybe.

A Mayweather fight will seemingly always draw a crowd, more so if it’s a “real” fight and not an exhibition or event of some kind, but there are new stars of the ring, far more exciting fighters who attract the attention, and the cash, of fight fans. Mayweather has had his time but he still wants more.





Have you had enough?