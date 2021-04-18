Floyd Mayweather Jr with full head of hair & beard: Is it fake?

The 44-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr is in limbo with his exhibition match against social medial star Logan Paul, and it’s unknown if that fight is still going to coming off.

In the meantime, the unbeaten Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) remains a fighter that boxing fans still want to know about despite his three-year absence from the ring.

Interestingly, this weekend, Mayweather posted a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a full head of hair along with a full beard that makes him look very much like the late singer Marvin Gaye.

Mayweather has been seemingly bald for well over a decade, and some boxing fans assumed that he was bald.

The sudden dramatic change in Mayweather’s appearance this weekend has fans wondering if he’s wearing a toupee and a fake beard to give himself a more youthful appearance.

I mean, we’ve all heard of people going through a midlife crisis when they start aging and realizing that they’re no longer the young lion that they were earlier in life. It hits people in different ways when they start trying to hide the aging process.

I know they want to get a little edge so they can continue to compete the younger competition, but I don’t know that Mayweather really needs this. If his focus is to hand-pick MMA guys and YouTubers, he can still bring in plenty of buys without needing to wear a toupee to hide his bald palet and a fake beard if they are fake. We don’t know for sure, but if it is real, what’s the purpose?

So, is Mayweather now wearing a toupee and fake beard to give the appearance of youth so that he can be seen in the same light as the top fighters both in boxing and MMA? It makes sense.

If Mayweather wants to continue to make big bank competing with MMA guys inside the boxing ring, it would be logical for him to be viewed as a younger fighter so that the casual boxing fans will be more willing to purchase one of his pay-per-view events.

This topic is boxing-related because it potentially impacts Mayweather coming back for one of his exhibition matches. If he’s trying to get that youthful look to hook the younger crowd, a toupee and a fake beard are what the doctor ordered. If Mayweather was a guy with a full head of gray hair, he could go with the hair dye and get that Fountain of Youth look.

When former heavyweight champion George Foreman made his comeback in boxing in his 40s, he shaved his hair completely off. He wasn’t bald. I think it was because it was believed by some fans that his hair had started to go gray.