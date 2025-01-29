On This Day: Arturo Gatti Retires Jesse James Leija And Sets Up A Massive Fight With Floyd Mayweather

Today, twenty years ago, ring legend Arturo Gatti scored another big win that set up a massive fight for “Thunder.” On January 29th, 2005, Gatti, the WBC champion at 140 pounds, met veteran Jesse James Leija. Once again, “The Human Highlight Reel” fought in his “house,” the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

For the time being, Gatti, now trained by Buddy McGirt, had become more of a boxer than an all-out brawler. Gatti was 32 years old, while Leija was 38. Gatti entered the ring with a 38-6 record, while Leija was 47-6-2. During this spell, Gatti had won his last four fights, including his two wins over famed rival Micky Ward. Leija had won his previous four fights, bouncing back after being stopped by Kostya Tszyu. Interestingly, Leija also won against Ward.

Gatti boxed well against Leija, which was a commanding performance from him. Gatti might not have boxed as sensationally exciting a fight as before, but he scored a dramatic KO nonetheless. Gatti cracked Leija with a sizzling right hand to the jaw in the fifth round, and down went the older man, badly hurt. Somehow, Leija got back up, his legs wobbly. Gatti wasted no time and got the finish he was looking for courtesy of a left hand that came during a furious barrage of shots. Leija went down again, and this time, he was all done.

Leija retired from the sport after the loss, his fifth stoppage defeat. During his exciting career, Leija had been with stars such as Azumah Nelson (against whom Leija won the WBC super-featherweight title), Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Ward, Tszyu, and Gatti.

For Gatti, a massive fight with Floyd, then “Pretty Boy” Mayweather, was now on. Unfortunately, Mayweather was far too good, fast, and accurate for Gatti, making the fight a one-sided affair. But Gatti’s enormous popularity never once wavered. All these years after his big fights, Gatti remains a hero to millions worldwide.

For some people, Arturo Gatti might have been the most thrilling fighter ever.