Trainer Don Charles Tells Usyk To His Face – “You Conned The Referee, Us, The Boxing World!”

After yesterday’s “shove” incident, when Daniel Dubois took it upon himself to lay his powerful hands on Oleksandr Usyk, this, as the two rivals stood face-to-face at Wembley, not long after their big July 19th rematch was made official, today saw the press conference. And this time, it was Dubois’ trainer, Don Charles, who gave us all something to write about.

Charles, who came on board as Dubois’ trainer just a few months before Usyk stopped “DDD” in Poland, again stated that Usyk cheated when he went down from ‘that’ body shot/low blow in August of 2023. To this day, Charles – along with Dubois himself, and his promoter Frank Warren – insists Usyk was felled by a legal blow, and that he then “conned” everyone by claiming the shot was low.

And today, Charles said all of this right to Usyk’s face.

“Me as a boxing coach, I have a lot of respect for you,” Charles began, this as he spoke directly to the world heavyweight champ. “It’s remarkable but disappoints me that you can stoop so low, print the actual shot that had you trembling, the acting you did that night……you deserve an Oscar or Emmy award for the performance. You conned the referee, us, the boxing world, I’ve always maintained that and will – you pride yourself as a God-fearing man – thou shall not lie.”

Strong words from Charles, who is, by his own admission, a most emotional person. Usyk, naturally, will not in any way like being called a cheat, or a “conman,” yet there are, to this day, plenty of other people who say, yeah, Dubois WAS cheated out of a KO win in the first fight.

Hey, it all adds up to make the rematch that much more interesting; that and the fact that Usyk is a little older and Dubois is a whole lot better, and is a more confident fighter today.

Above all, let’s just hope there is no low blow controversy this time around. We need a clear winner here, on July 19, no questions asked. Although plenty of people say this is just what we got a little under two years ago in Wroclaw, Poland.