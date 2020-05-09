Floyd Mayweather: I Don’t Want To End Up Like My Uncle, Like Fighters Who Don’t Know When To Hang It Up

Floyd Mayweather has firmly announced how he has retired from boxing. Again. Though it’s entirely likely many fans will not believe him, 43 year old “Money” has told Fight Hype that he is “through with boxing.” Mayweather addressed the rumors that he is set to fight Adrien Broner – “no, those are just rumors,” Floyd said – while also explaining why he has been back in the gym.

“I’m retired. I’m through with boxing. It don’t hurt to stay in shape,” Mayweather said. “Your body’s your temple. Just in the gym keeping sharp. Not for boxing, just for myself. Training fighters and enjoying this pandemic.”

At least someone is “enjoying” the current situation with the coronavirus and all the disruption it has caused. At least Mayweather is keeping himself fit and healthy. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons Mayweather has decided not to fight again is the sad decline that befell his uncle and trainer Roger. Mayweather has seen up close what can happen to a fighter if he fights on for too long.

“I’m older and wiser. Meaning, I don’t want to end up like my uncle and end up like a lot of fighters when you don’t know when to hang it up,” the all-time great said.

But Mayweather being Mayweather, he did suggest that he might come back if a high paying “entertainment” fight was offered to him. Meaning basically, Floyd will box another exhibition if the money is big enough; an exhibition with practically zero risk to his well-being.

“Once again I’ll tell you, I’m not boxing no boxers, at all. None. I’m retired and I love my life. I enjoy being retired,” Floyd said. “If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $600 million, why not?”

Why not indeed! Nice work if you can get it. And maybe Mayweather can. But as far as the last real fight Floyd had and will ever have, that came back in September of 2015, when the then 38 year old Mayweather decisioned Andre Berto to improve to 49-0. Many fans do not choose to recognize the August 2017 win over MMA star Conor McGregor.

How do you view Floyd – as a 49-0 fighter or as a 50-0 fighter?