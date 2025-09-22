Floyd Mayweather Hints at Real Comeback Fight After Mike Tyson Exhibition

We all know Floyd “Money” Mayweather is all set to fight fellow legend Mike Tyson, this in a shock exhibition bout that is said to have been signed by both former champions, the bout to take place some time around spring of next year. But might 48 year old Mayweather box again for real after he has done messing with 59 year old Tyson?

Mayweather, who exited with a perfect 50-0 record in August of 2017 after manhandling Conor McGregor (this a fight that, although it went on Floyd’s official boxing record, should not have done in the opinion of plenty of fans, who felt the bout should have been recognised as a mere exhibition bout, the way the Tyson affair will be recognised), has told TMZ that “there’s been talks” regarding him having another legit and sanctioned fight.

What Changed Floyd’s Mind About Retirement?

“There’s been talks. There’s been talks. It’s possible,” Mayweather said with regards to him actually lacing ’em up again for real. “Not at all [against that possibility], but we just don’t know. But as of right now, everything is going great, and I feel good. Working hard every day and I can’t wait for 2026.”

So, has “Money” been “in talks” for what could prove to be an irresistible return fight? Back in 2020, Mayweather said there is no way he would fight again for real, that it was exhibition bouts and nothing more from here on in – “I’m 100 percent sure I’m not fighting against any boxer anymore,” Mayweather told CNN in an interview.

But has Floyd changed his mind, or is he perhaps close to doing so? We all saw Mayweather’s former opponent Manny Pacquiao come back earlier this year, with Manny doing pretty well in boxing to a draw with Mario Barrios in a WBC welterweight title fight; and Pac-Man may well fight again, either this year or next year. Might Mayweather have been “in talks” for a return fight with Pacquiao?

Would Floyd Risk His Perfect 50-0 Record?

Even at age 48, Mayweather, who has always kept himself in great physical shape, could feasibly return and win the right fight. Might we see Mayweather back in two bouts next year, one against Tyson, the other against an active, ranked and possibly dangerous fighter? Would Floyd risk that 50-0 ledger?