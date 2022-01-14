First 100 Days of Boxing 2022 Preview

So far, so (pretty) good as far as judging what the first 100 days or so will bring in 2022 on the boxing schedule. Joe Smith Jr.’s opponent Callum Johnson was pulled from the fight, so I figured now was the time to make a list of fights I’m looking forward to in some form or fashion.

Most of these bouts have already been announced, while some are all but done. I made three categories in no order and then added several fights that have been rumored some heavily. And yes, I did go a little past 100 days for those counting at home.

Crossroads or Mid-Level-Ish

-Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith,

-Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder

-Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez

-Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios

-Roger Gutierrez vs. Chris Colbert

-Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams

-Abel Ramos vs. Josesito Lopez

-Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Carlos Caudras

-Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza

-Petros Ananyan vs. Subriel Matias

-Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook (Winner & Loser Go Home)

Stepping Up To The Plate

-Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan

-Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez

-Rene Tellez Giron vs. Luis Melendez

-Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro

-Filip Hrgovic vs. Tony Yoka

-Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo

-Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak

Crème De La Crème

-Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

-Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3

-Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano

(Honorable Mention Assuming Fights Get Made)

-Oleksandr Uysk vs. Anthony Joshua 2

-Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

-Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo/Dmitry Bivol

-Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

-Stephen Fulton vs. Danny Roman

-George Kambosos vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko/Devin Haney

-Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz

Side Note: It’s just a matter of time until Showtime unveils their schedule, and they were universally voted Network of the Year in 2021. All and all, we have some very interesting fights, some small, some large, that will fulfill our addiction to this sometimes wonderful other times rotten sport we love so much.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio & Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio