Thurman Wants Garcia, Spence, or Charlo Following Brock Jarvis Knockout Victory

Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) says he’s interested in fighting Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence, Sebastian Fundora or Jermell Charlo next following his third round knockout victory over Brock Jarvis (22-2, 20 KOs) in his comeback fight on Wednesday night at the Hordern Pavilion, in Sydney, Australia.
By the time Ryan Garcia is free in 2026, Thurman will likely have lost once or twice, and he won’t bother looking in is direction for a fight.
Garcia, Spence, Charlo
The original idea behind former WBC and WBO welterweight champion Thurman fighting the lower-level fighter Brock Jarvis after three years out of the ring was to fight Tim Tszyu in the summer. However, now that Thurman, 36, has done that, he’s hoping that a big name and big money will be offered to him.
Jermall and Spence are possibilities if one of the promoters were willing to take the chance of putting those fights together for Thurman. Given the inactivity, advanced age and the history of injuries, it would be risky for anyone to take a chance at making those old timer fights. The chances would be high that one of them would get injured, requiring postponements or replacement opponents being needed.
“I believe I can put on some terrific performances against world class fighters this year,” said Keith Thurman to Fighthype following his win over Brock Jarvis on Wednesday night in Sydney. “It could easily not be Tim Tszyu next. There’s a big, bad world of boxing out there.”
As you can see, Thurman is aiming for bigger things than his originally intended target, the struggling down-and-out former WBO junior middleweight champion Tszyu, for his next fight. Thurman is looking for big money against Ryan, Spence, or Charlo.
“I’m ready for the [Jermell] Charlos. I’m ready to get in the ring with Errol Spence if he’s looking for a fight. Fundora obviously. I might have to get back in the ranks before I can officially mandate a fight of that caliber. There are a lot of options. I’m willing to look at them all when they get brought to the table.
“I got to see what comes onto the table,” said Thurman when asked if he’d be interested in fighting IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev. “I think with the height that I just accomplished, a lot of people will be looking forward to getting that Keith Thurman fight.
“There’s a lot of young names. There are 147-pounders that are thinking about moving up. If Keith Thurman could ever get in the ring with Ryan Garcia, you know I’m signing that. If Ryan thinks he’s a big, bad boy and is thinking about moving up and keep fighting big names.”