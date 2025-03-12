Thurman Wants Garcia, Spence, or Charlo Following Brock Jarvis Knockout Victory

Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) says he’s interested in fighting Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence, Sebastian Fundora or Jermell Charlo next following his third round knockout victory over Brock Jarvis (22-2, 20 KOs) in his comeback fight on Wednesday night at the Hordern Pavilion, in Sydney, Australia.

By the time Ryan Garcia is free in 2026, Thurman will likely have lost once or twice, and he won’t bother looking in is direction for a fight.

Garcia, Spence, Charlo

The original idea behind former WBC and WBO welterweight champion Thurman fighting the lower-level fighter Brock Jarvis after three years out of the ring was to fight Tim Tszyu in the summer. However, now that Thurman, 36, has done that, he’s hoping that a big name and big money will be offered to him.

Jermall and Spence are possibilities if one of the promoters were willing to take the chance of putting those fights together for Thurman. Given the inactivity, advanced age and the history of injuries, it would be risky for anyone to take a chance at making those old timer fights. The chances would be high that one of them would get injured, requiring postponements or replacement opponents being needed.

“I believe I can put on some terrific performances against world class fighters this year,” said Keith Thurman to Fighthype following his win over Brock Jarvis on Wednesday night in Sydney. “It could easily not be Tim Tszyu next. There’s a big, bad world of boxing out there.”

As you can see, Thurman is aiming for bigger things than his originally intended target, the struggling down-and-out former WBO junior middleweight champion Tszyu, for his next fight. Thurman is looking for big money against Ryan, Spence, or Charlo.