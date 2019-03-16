Farmer – Carroll, Sulecki – Rosado & Taylor – Volante Post Fight Quotes & Photos

Championship boxing returned to Philadelphia on Saturday night at the Liacouras Center as IBF Super Featherweight Titlist Tevin Farmer successfully defended his belt going toe-to-toe with Jono Carroll, and Katie Taylor became the unified WBO, WBA, IBF Female Lightweight Champion after an late stoppage against Rose Volante. In a thrilling middleweight bout with both men hitting the canvas twice, Maciej Sulecki came out victorious after beating Gabriel Rosado by unanimous decision.





Tevin Farmer

On his performance: “It was a good performance, even when I am at my best, I will think I need to improve. He talked a lot but he showed up. That was a great fight.”

On fighting his fight at times: “ You see, I boxed when I wanted to but I went inside when I wanted to. I wanted to go inside and see what he was hitting for, we had a lot of words. But he has a lot of heart and he showed it.”





On fighting Gervonta Davis: “Honestly, I don’t care. I handled business tonight. We go back behind the scenes and we will talk. This fight has been building since 2014. He and I have built this fight up. We both deserve this money. So, yes, I do want to fight Gervonta Davis, but we need to make sure the money is right.”

Katie Taylor

On her performance: “I thought it as a great performance. Volante is a tough opponent and she got the best out of me. We saw a great showcase for women’s boxing tonight.”

On going for the knockout: “That’s a problem. I need to stay composed but my coach is a genius. He kept me composed and we got it.”

On challenging for the fourth and final title of the division: “Let’s start talking about that fight. We have to get that next. She (Delfine Persoon) has the WBC and I want it. I would take Amanda Serrano or Cecilia Braekhus but I really want that last belt.”

Maciej Sulecki

On what happened in 9th round: “I don’t know why, it was stupid, my coach told me that this all very stupid. When I started to fall short, I started to box.”

On overall performance: “I’m not happy, this wasn’t a good fight. I lost concentration, but I’m very happy.”

On fighting Andrade next: “Yeah I want Demetrius Andrade next. I want to fight him and become world champion. I’m ready.”

Gabriel Rosado

On how he was able to change the fight: “I thought by the middle rounds I turned it around. In the middle rounds I fought well, applied pressure. I had a 10-8 round, closed it by the time I got to the ninth, and closed hard in the tenth. I don’t know man, what can I do.”

On Sulecki figuring him out earlier than expected: “I mean not really, he’s a seasoned fighter, but I was landing my right hand, I was throwing jabs, throwing shots to the body. I was throwing subtle veteran moves. I mean I thought I won, you can hear the crowd.”

12-Round IBF World Super Featherweight Title Bout @ 130 lbs.

Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll

Tevin Farmer (29-4-1, 6 KOs) defeats Jono Carroll (16-1-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision

(117-110, 117-111, 117-111)

10-Round Unification Female Lightweight Title Bout @ 135 lbs.

Katie Taylor vs. Rose Volante

Katie Taylor (13-0, 6 KOs) defeats Rose Volante (14-1, 8 KOs) by TKO at 1:40 of Round 9

10-Round Middleweight Bout @ 160 lbs.

Gabriel Rosado vs. Maciej Sulecki

Maciej Sulecki (28-1, 11 KOs) defeats Gabriel Rosado (24-12-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision

(95-91, 95-91, 95-93)

Boxing on DAZN returns on Saturday, March 30 with rising star Ryan Garcia taking on Jose Lopez in Indio, California.