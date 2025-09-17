Fans Not Too Happy Over Joseph Parker-Fabio Wardley Pay-Per-View Fee: $59.99 On DAZN

While there is no doubt that the upcoming October heavyweight clash between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley is a fine matchup, one that will almost certainly result in an entertaining slugfest, the question must be asked: Is this fight pay-per-view worthy?

A Fight Worth the Price?

Or, more accurately, is the fight between the two interim heavyweight champions – Parker, 36-3(24), the WBO interim belt-holder, Wardley, 19-0-1(18), the WBA interim champ – worthy of a $59.99 P-P-V fee on DAZN?

On top of the regular DAZN subscription fee, a cent short of sixty bucks is what a U.S fight fan will have to shell out to catch the October 25th fight from London. Again, Parker Vs. Wardley is a solid fight, between two men who each have an exciting and entertaining style and approach – but $59.99? This is too steep, surely. The undercard set for October 25 is not that stacked, either, with Denzel Bentley and Endry Saavverda set to rumble in the co-feature.

Additionally, as noted by Bad Left Hook, on the same night in Vegas, Sebastian Fundora, 23-0-1 (15) and Keith Thurman, 31-1(23) will fight in another pay-per-view offering, this one available on Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View Fatigue Sets In

How much dough do the respective boxing promoters of the world think we, boxing fans, have got! Or maybe they just don’t care, or they haven’t put too much thought into things as far as a scheduling conflict and how much it will hurt not only those fans who do fork out for both cards, but also the fans who have to choose which one they can afford to buy.

Is Parker-Wardley pay-per-view worthy? While we’re at it, is the Fundora-Thurman WBC super-welterweight title fight pay-per-view worthy?

Your thoughts?