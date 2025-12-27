Another point of debate centered on Inoue’s pound-for-pound standing. Some fans questioned whether the performance reinforced his position at the top of the rankings, while others compared him unfavorably to fighters such as Oleksandr Usyk and Terence Crawford, citing perceived differences in résumé strength.

A lot of the reaction online focused on Inoue’s age. Not the number, but how he looked. To some viewers, it was the first time he came across like a fighter who has been through a lot of rounds.

Picasso didn’t need to do much. He stayed upright, moved enough to be there late, and landed just often enough to keep the fight from tipping into a finish. That alone was enough for some fans to say Inoue looked older than his years, even in a fight he was clearly winning.