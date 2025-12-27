After the fight, fan reaction focused less on the result and more on what people thought they saw from Inoue.
The most common topic has been who Inoue should fight next. Many users revisited the idea of a future matchup with Junto Nakatani, asking when the fight might happen and how the styles would match up. Others pointed to alternative possibilities, including a move to face Jesse Rodriguez, a step up to featherweight, or more speculative matchups well outside Inoue’s weight range.
Another point of debate centered on Inoue’s pound-for-pound standing. Some fans questioned whether the performance reinforced his position at the top of the rankings, while others compared him unfavorably to fighters such as Oleksandr Usyk and Terence Crawford, citing perceived differences in résumé strength.
A lot of the reaction online focused on Inoue’s age. Not the number, but how he looked. To some viewers, it was the first time he came across like a fighter who has been through a lot of rounds.
Picasso didn’t need to do much. He stayed upright, moved enough to be there late, and landed just often enough to keep the fight from tipping into a finish. That alone was enough for some fans to say Inoue looked older than his years, even in a fight he was clearly winning.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Inoue Breaks Picasso Down, Shows Why Nakatani Isn’t the Problem People Think
- Junto Nakatani Wins Close Decision Over Hernandez – Boxing Results
- Naoya Inoue vs. Alan Picasso – Live Results from Riyadh
- Inoue Breaks Picasso Down, Shows Why Nakatani Isn’t the Problem People Think
- Junto Nakatani Wins Close Decision Over Hernandez – Boxing Results
- Garcia Shocks Imanaga With Old-School Pressure and Ugly Work – Boxing Results
Last Updated on 12/27/2025