One of the names raised was Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, the reigning junior bantamweight champion who has spoken previously about moving up in weight. Any such fight would require Rodriguez to resolve his situation at 115 pounds or commit to a climb through higher divisions.

Rodriguez’s undisputed plans were complicated this week after the cancellation of an IBF title bout involving Willibaldo Garcia, leaving his immediate path unclear.

“When he’s ready, and the timing is right, I’d be open to it,” Inoue said following the fight. “But there’s no rush.”