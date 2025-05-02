Fabio Wardley And Justis Huni Will Now Collide, June 7 In Ipswich, UK

With the unexpected and, we must say, very disappointing withdrawal from the fight by Jarrell Miller, unbeaten British heavyweight contender Fabio Wardley will now risk his unbeaten record against a man who is also yet to taste defeat at pro level. As per multiple sources, Wardley will now face Justis Huni in Wardley’s hometown of Ipswich on June 7.

Earlier this week, not too long after news of “Big Baby” Miller’s departure (this apparently down to a shoulder injury), some reports stated that Filip Hrgovic was in the running to fight Wardley. But now, with Australian fighter Huni stepping in, we have a fight that is all together most acceptable. And it’s a risky fight for both men, one that will contest the WBA interim heavyweight strap.

30 year old Wardley, 18-0-1(17), is coming off that crushing KO win over Frazer Clarke, this in their October rematch, the first fight being a tough and gruelling draw. Huni, who is 26 years of age and is coming off a quick KO of his own, this over Shaun Potgieter, who was taken out in January, is currently 12-0(7). There was, not too long ago, some talk of Huni fighting another Brit, in Moses Itauma, but now the man from Queensland gets Fabio.

Unlike Wardley, who cut his teeth in white collar bouts, Huni had an accomplished amateur career, and plenty of good judges feel he could reach the heights at pro level. Again, the June 7 fight we now have is a darn good one, even if so many of us were waiting to see if Wardley could make Miller pay for all his trash-talk. Huni is not expected to come out with any of the insults Miller often comes out with, as Huni is a gentleman who does his talking in the ring.

This one is a pretty tough fight to pick. Wardley has mixed in better company at pro level, yet Huni has that solid amateur background as part of his foundation. The fight will see Huni have his UK debut, with him having fought at home, and in Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Huni will face a hostile crowd in Ipswich, but Wardley cannot bank on this fazing his new rival.