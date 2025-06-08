Controversy Erupts After Wardley’s Knockout — Huni Seeks to Overturn Result

Although so many people were celebrating, and are celebrating, the absolutely stunning one-punch KO Fabio Wardley scored over Justis Huni last night, the shot saving the unbeaten Brit from what seemed like certain defeat, not everyone is happy. Of course Huni is hugely disappointed, he was after all boxing a brilliant fight before he got caught by Wardley’s counter right hook to the head.

But Huni’s team are so annoyed they are going to launch an official appeal. As per a news story from Fox Sports Australia, Huni’s manager Mick Francis is adamant Huni was given a short count and that he will protest with the WBA (last night’s fight being for the WBA interim heavyweight title).

“They waved it off before ten”—Team-Huni demands justice

Referee John Latham waved his arms just as Huni got up, this BEFORE the count of 10 according to Team-Huni.

“You haven’t heard the last of this,” Francis said of the ending to last night’s fight. “He just waved it off. I’m lodging a protest with the WBA. I’ve already spoken with Eddie Hearn and with Spencer [Brown] and they agreed. It’s a f*****g world title, not some fight in the park. And they didn’t give Justis the correct opportunity. Justis wasn’t wobbly when he got to his feet. Yes, he got hit with a good shot. And if he’d had enough, fair enough. But Justis was putting on a boxing clinic. They were looking for any opportunity to give this fight to Wardley.”

Could a rematch be on the cards?

It’s a real shame this great fight, this great comeback moment, has to be spoiled, at least some, due to the ill-feeling on the part of Huni’s manager. We will of course never know what would have happened had the fight been allowed to go on, and Huni didn’t look too wobbly, that’s true. But it seems that every big fight we see now, there is something that the losing side finds to complain about.

Was it a short count last night? It might be that fans find themselves scrutinising the footage today, this as they make up their own minds. But could we see a rematch ordered here? Maybe.