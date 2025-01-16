Eubank Jr. and Benn Sign Two-Fight Deal, First Bout in April

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn have a reported two-fight deal. The rematch is expected in late December. Their first fight will be on April 26th, and the PPV price will be 19.99 GBP.

If the first Eubank Jr.-Benn fight is a blowout, getting fans interested in paying to watch the rematch in December will take a lot of work.

Two-Fight Deal

Rematch clauses are bad for any fight, especially ones involving fighters who haven’t achieved anything in their careers, like Eubank Jr. and Benn. They’re just the offspring of famous retired British fighters, making a living from being their children. In other words, Eubank Jr. vs. Benn is a celebrity match.

Undercard Is Key

Turki Al-Sheikh is expected to have a good undercard for the Eubank vs. Benn fight, which will help attract interest from fans who aren’t interested in either of these fighters. However, to get U.S. fans to purchase it, the undercard must be stocked from top to bottom, like the February 22nd card in Riyadh.

Americans don’t rate Benn and Eubank Jr.; they view them as nonentities, domestic-level scrubs who deserve to fight in small-hall shows away from the public eye.

A lot of good fights would be needed to get non-Brits interested in purchasing this event on DAZN PPV, as neither of them is considered a must-watch fighter.

Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, is excited about this fight and believes it will be successful. However, the boxing public has not reacted much to the news of the two fighting in April.

The 35-year-old Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) has floated through his entire 14-year career without ever beating a notable world-class fighter. His best win came against 35-year-old Liam Smith in their rematch. Smith had knocked out Eubank Jr. in their first fight.

Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) has beaten second-tier fighters his nine-year pro career and looked mediocre in his last two fights. He doesn’t possess any of the talents of his famous father, Nigel Benn.