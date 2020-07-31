Errol Spence faces Danny Garcia on November 21 on Fox PPV

IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) will be defending his titles against Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) on November 21 on Fox PPV at a still to be determined venue. Spence reported the news of his much-talked-about fight against Garcia earlier on Friday, and he’s excited about this match-up.

Spence, 30, is making his first appearance since his car crash last October, and he’s chosen NOT to face a soft touch for his first fight back.

Whether this will bite Errol in the backside for choosing the risky Garcia only time can tell, but you’ve got to give him credit for wanting to provide boxing fans their money’s worth.

Spence willing to take the risk

Garcia is in the prime of his career at 32, and he’s going to be attempting to separate Spence from his senses with every punch when they battle it out on Fox PPV on November 21.

The 2012 Olympian Spence has decided not it play it safe by defending his IBF/WBC 147lb titles against a fringe contender in his first fight back from his horrible car crash in Dallas, Texas, on October 10 last year.

Spence wanted to face Garcia earlier this year on January 25, but the car crash made that impossible. He’s been recovering all this time from his car crash and having dental work to fix his teeth that he lost when he was ejected from his Ferrari Spyder.

There will be a lot of curious boxing fans and fighters that will tune-in on November 21 to see what kind of condition is in for the fight. People want to see if Spence is the same fighter he was previously before the car crash, and already fans are assuming that he won’t be.

Spence has taken issue with his many doubters, and he wants to prove them all wrong by beating the brakes off of Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia.

With the pressure on Spence to face only quality people for his pay-per-view fights, he was put in a position where he needed to take on a fighter that had good enough name-recognition to sell.

Done deal the King of the division BACK‼️ Nov.21st on Fox PPV vs @DannySwift 🤝…#Mandown #strapseason — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) July 31, 2020

If everything works out well for Spence, he’ll defeat Danny and then use the victory to set-up a massive fight against WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao or WBO champion Terence Crawford next.

Crawford has already said that he wants to make sure that Spence gets some fights under his belt before he looks to face him. Terence wants to make sure he receives credit from the boxing public for beating him.