Canelo Alvarez: “Terence Crawford Has Only Beat One Good Fighter”

Terence Crawford was angered after hearing Canelo Alvarez diminish his career legacy this week, saying that he’s only “beat one good fighter,” Errol Spence. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) says he’s made “good” fighters look like they were “nobodies.”

Canelo Exposes Crawford’s Padded Record

Canelo is right about Crawford. He’s gone through his 17-year career without fighting elite-level or A-level opposition. His best win was a depleted, ring-worn, weight-drained, car crash-wrecked version of Spence.

Other than him, no one on Crawford’s resume stands out to say he rates the praise that he’s been given. He’s a product of how clever promoters match fighters in this era.

One Win Wonder

“He’s very talented, but he just won one big fight. If you see his record, he just beat one good fighter. Other than that, he hasn’t beat other good fighters like Spence,” said Canelo Alvarez to TMZ Sports, downgrading Crawford’s record.

Canelo is right. Bud Crawford has only one notable name on his resume: the worn-out Errol Spence, who hasn’t looked the same since his high-speed 100 mph car crash with his expensive Ferrari in 2019. Crawford’s resume is void of talented fighters.

Basically, Crawford has been the favorite in every fight he’s been in during his 17-year career, and that’s not because there weren’t fighters that would have been 50-50 fights. He never thought the best, and Canelo is revealing that, and he doesn’t like him speaking the truth.

“LOL, that’s crazy! So every fighter I’ve fought is not good, but one? Noted! Just remember what you said because I’ve always had the joy in making somebody look like nobody’s.😉,” said Terence Crawford on X, reacting to Canelo Alvarez saying he’s only fought one good opponent during his career, Errol Spence.

If Crawford really cared about fighting the best, he’d move up to 168 and take on the winner of the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell fight to earn the fight against Canelo rather than expecting it to be given to him based on beating soft opposition his entire career.

Promoters take a fighter like Crawford and match him against exclusively B-level opposition to help capture whim capture world titles, hoping to make him a star without getting exposed.

If you notice, Crawford never wanted to fight Jaron Ennis and has shown no interest in fighting the killers at 154, Bakhram Murtazaliev, Serhii Bohachuk, and Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Moreover, Crawford doesn’t want to move up to 168 to earn his mega-payday against Canelo by fighting David Benavidez, David Morrell, or Osleys Iglesias.