Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia on Nov.21

IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and two-division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) will be fighting on November 21.

One possible venue for the Spence vs. Danny ‘Swift’ fight is the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, according to ESPN. Premier Boxing Champions [PBC] has other venues they’re looking at as well. Spence-Garcia will be televised on Fox pay-per-view.

Earlier today, the fight was announced with both fighters sounding upbeat about it on social media. For both Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) and Garcia, this is an opportunity for them to take their careers to the next level.

Spence, 30, needs this win to boxing fans that he’s not damaged goods from the horrific car crash he was involved in last October.

The date of the Spence-Garcia fight isn’t ideal, unfortunately, as it’s coming during what could be the second phase of the pandemic, but hopefully, that doesn’t impact the pay-per-view sales and make them regret it later.

Picking this time to stage a PPV fight is a questionable move on Spence and Garcia’s part, but the UFC PPV numbers have been good during the pandemic, so there’s hope.

HERE WE GO! @ErrolSpenceJr Spence on Nov. 21. Signed! Sealed! Delivered! My 10th world title fight its time to crown the king again 🤴🏻 — Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia (@DannySwift) July 31, 2020

Spence comes into this fight off the back of a narrow 12 round split decision victory over Shawn Porter on September 28 last year. That was a tough fight for Spence, mostly because he decided to go to war with Porter in close.

Spence tried to fight on the outside. However, Porter was quick at closing the distance to turn the contest into an inside battle. Garcia will do well if Spence fights him the same way did Porter because he’s an excellent puncher on the inside, especially with his mean left hook.

Power-wise, Danny will be the biggest puncher Spence has shared the ring with, and it’ll be interesting to see how well he copes with his power. Getting hit cleanly by a slugger like Garcia could prove to be Spence’s undoing.

Errol has coasted through his first 21 fights since turning pro in 2012 facing non-punchers for the most part, but on November 21, it’s going to be a different story for him. This would be a good time for Spence to use the same game plan that he employed against Mikey Garcia in 2019 to try and box Danny.

Done deal the King of the division BACK‼️ Nov.21st on Fox PPV vs @DannySwift 🤝…#Mandown #strapseason — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) July 31, 2020

Garcia beat Ivan Redkach by a 12 round decision last January at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. That was the second consecutive victory for Garcia since losing to Shawn Porter in 2018 in a 12 round unanimous decision defeat.

Both Spence and Garcia want to fight WBA welterweight champion, Manny Pacquiao. Spence has already discovered that by winning, it doesn’t increase his odds of getting the fight against the 41-year-old Pacquiao. For example, Pacquiao was supposed to fight Spence after he defeated Mikey Garcia last year.

Pacquiao chose instead to battle Keith ‘One time’ Thurman last July. In Pacquiao’s next fight, he’s expected to face Mikey Garcia, the same fighter that Spence beat the previous year. So there’s a lot more that goes into getting a fight against Pacquiao than just winning. It would help if you had luck.