Ted Cheeseman vs Sam Eggington Official DAZN / Sky Sports Weights

Eggington Vs. Cheeseman Weights And Running Order – 19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS – 19:15 FIRST BELL

10 x 3 mins Featherweight contest

JORDAN GILL 8st 13lbs 12oz v REECE BELLOTTI 8st 13lbs 4oz

(Chatteris) (Watford)

Followed by

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

DALTON SMITH 10st 0lbs 8oz v NATHAN BENNETT 10st 0lbs 0oz

(Sheffield) (Liverpool)

Followed by

10 x 3 mins vacant English Heavyweight Title

FABIO WARDLEY 16st 0lbs 0oz v SIMON VALLILY 16st 0lbs 8oz

(Ipswich) (Middlesbrough)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins vacant British Lightweight Title

JAMES TENNYSON 9st 8lbs 8oz v GAVIN GWYNNE 9st 8lbs 4oz

(Belfast) (Treharris)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins IBF International Super-Welterweight Title

SAM EGGINGTON 10st 13lbs 12oz v TED CHEESEMAN 10st 13lbs 4oz

Ted Cheeseman has promised to use his size and strength to bully a ‘fragile’ Sam Eggington when they clash for the Stourbridge man’s IBF International Super-Welterweight Title.

Cheeseman vs. Eggington is headlining on Fight Camp on Saturday, August 1, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs) is the naturally bigger man who has campaigned at 154lbs his whole professional career since turning over in September 2019, winning the English, WBA International, and British Titles along the way.

Eggington’s best wins have come at 147lbs where he was a beast domestically, using his size and punch power to win the Commonwealth and British Titles in 2015, he then stopped Ceferino Rodriguez in ten rounds to earn the European Title in 2017.

A move up to 154lbs saw Eggington notch back-to-back stoppage wins before he suffered a shock TKO defeat to Tanzania’s Hassan Mwakinyo in September 2018. Former World Champion Liam Smith then dominated Eggington en route to a fifth-round stoppage in Liverpool – a loss that Cheeseman has taken confidence from during his career.

“I respect Sam as a fighter,” said Cheeseman. “He’s an excellent fighter, but I think he’s a massive Welterweight. I think he’s a fragile Light-Middleweight. When push comes to shove, and I stand there and start bullying him and dominating him in the middle of the ring, he hasn’t got a Plan B, but I have.

“If it goes wrong for me, I can box. If I start pushing him back and he can’t handle the strength or power, he has to try and fight back. If that isn’t working, what does he do next? I know I can box, I’ve got that Plan B. I feel I’m going to be too big and too strong.

“I feel like I’ll get Sam out of there in the later rounds. He’s going to have a go early on, but as the rounds go on, he’s going to keep on getting hit as his defense is his face. Once I keep hitting him, the damage is going to come on top, and one of the shots is going to land, and he’s going to go.”