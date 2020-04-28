Errol Spence talks to Showtime about car crash

“I don’t even remember being in the hospital. The only thing I remember is being at home, three weeks later.” – Errol Spence Jr. reflects on the aftermath of his October 2019 car accident

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is the featured guest on Tuesday’s brand-new remote episode of SHOWTIME.

In one of the first interviews since his violent car accident from October 2019, Spence opens up about the accident and talks about how his perspective on life has changed since that night. Spence also speaks about his life in quarantine, highlighting that he has used the time as a “training camp” and to spend time with his young children. Spence also discusses his impending return to the ring and his ideal future opponents.

Errol Spence quotes

On training in quarantine

Spence – “This pandemic really been helping me out a lot. Basically, recovery, taking my time, and getting back. I’m already back; I’m 100%…No restrictions in my training except sparring. I can’t spar yet because I got my teeth knocked out, and they put three posts in my mouth. Once they heal, I get my permanent teeth, and then I’ll be able to spar.”

On the effects of his car accident

Spence – “I don’t even remember being in the hospital. The only thing I remember is being at home, three weeks later…I didn’t break any bones, no fractures, no anything…I should’ve lost my life that night.”

On Floyd Mayweather

Spence – “100% focused, in my prime, I think I would beat Floyd … He’s very mentally tough. I would cut him off; I would use my jab…throw combinations, work the body, and then work the head… I’d try to break him down physically, because I know I’m not going to break him down mentally.”

What he learned from his car accident

Spence – “Don’t take anything for granted. Around that time, I was taking a lot of stuff for granted. I think I was headed down that way anyway. I was headed down that path to destruction anyway. I was taking a lot of stuff for granted. It was showing…I was already heading to destruction, I think, and that car accident was eye-opening for me.”

Fans can catch replays of two of Spence’s most iconic fights, a thrilling stoppage to dethrone Kell Brook of the IBF Welterweight title in enemy territory and a 7th round TKO over Lamont Peterson, this Friday night on SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS (10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME).