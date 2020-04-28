Ruslan Provodnikov Aiming For Comeback Later This Year

One of the most thrilling lower-weight fighters of the 2000s, Russian warrior Ruslan Provodnikov is set to make a comeback later on this year (once the whole coronavirus battle has been won of course). This is according to the manager of “The Siberian Rocky,” Vadim Kornilov, who spoke with Russian news outlet TASS today.

The former WBO champ at 140 pounds has not fought since the summer of 2016, when he was beaten by John Molina in yet another punishing bout. Now aged 36 and 25-5(18) overall, Provodnikov has had a good break from the rigors of the ring and it seems he wants to get back in there.

“We had a proposal [to resume boxing] and this proposal is considered as a potential fight in the end of the year,” Kornilov stated, adding, “However, we are not ready yet to give details about it.”

So can Provodnikov make it back? The Russian slugger who ruled as WBO light-welterweight champ from 2013 to 2014 and also fought Tim Bradley for the WBO belt up at 147 pounds – in an absolutely stunning and thrilling battle; The Fight of the Year for 2013 in the opinion of many – took plenty of punches in a number of his fights, so it’s unclear how much he will have left now.

Provodnikov last won a fight in November of 2015, when he stopped Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez in Monaco. Before that, Provodnikov was beaten by Lucas Matthysse in another war. Provodnikov is 3-3 since losing that epic with Bradley. It’s unknown what weight Provodnikov will fight at when (or if) he comes back to the ring; if he can still make either 140 or 147.

A genuine fan favorite, the feeling here is that Provodnikov might have given his all to the sport already. Let’s see if the gutsy, lay-it-all-on-the-line gladiator can put a few comeback wins together. Or even one. Fighters just cannot stay away it seems, Provodnikov the latest big name to be lured back into action. We wish him the best of luck.