Daniel Jacobs targets Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders

Daniel Jacobs is targeting Super-Middleweight champions Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders as he told the latest episode of Matchroom Boxing’s Podcast ‘The Lockdown Tapes’ the steps he needs to take to reach the hall of fame.

Jacobs (36-3 30 KOs) took his first step on the path to two-weight World glory in December when he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on a wild night in Phoenix, Arizona, with Jacobs marking his arrival at 168lbs by forcing Chavez Jr to retire on his stool after five rounds.

The ‘Miracle Man’ held the WBA Middleweight strap in 2014-16 before a close unification battle with Gennady Golovkin and then regained his World championship status in 2018 landing the IBF strap and putting that on the line in a Cinco de Mayo showdown in Las Vegas last year, with that clash with the Mexican megastar the final night at Middleweight for Jacobs.

Liverpool man Smith is regarded as the top dog in the Super-Middleweight division, holding the WBA and Ring Magazine belts while Saunders picked up the WBO crown having made his own move up from 160lbs. All three fighters are promoted by Eddie Hearn, and Jacobs hopes that a World title bout with either champion can be made so he can stake his claim for the hall of fame – but before he gets to them, he has an itch he wants to scratch first, in the shape of Gabriel Rosado, the brash Philadelphian that has been poking at Jacobs for a showdown.

“I want to be a Hall of Famer one day and winning a belt in this weight division is what I need to do to achieve that,” said Jacobs. “You are going to see the best version of Daniel Jacobs now and I’m looking at the likes of Callum and Billy Joe, both of those fights make sense.

“Looking at my track record I have really fought some good guys in the last two years. I have been able to face the best in the division in my era and that’s what makes me most happy.

“It only makes sense for me coming into this division to fight the very best,” said Jacobs. “I want to be able to prove that I am the best. As well as wanting the big fights, there is also the fights where you want to settle the debt which is what I have always said about that little nag Gabe Rosado. If we were to fight in New York or Philadelphia then great, it’s onwards from there. He is just a hater who wants my position.”

Jacobs’ position is a healthy one, with lofty rankings across the board putting him in prime shape for a World title crack when boxing returns. The 32 year old recognizes that return is up in the air and says he’s open to the prospect of fighting behind closed doors while sport takes a back seat to the ongoing health crisis – with Jacobs happy to put his trust in promoter Eddie Hearn, with whom he signed his deal with back in September 2017 to become the Essex-based promoter’s first American signing and the catalyst for the Matchroom Boxing USA expansion, to guide him through the latest chapter of his remarkable career.

“I would like to fight this year, but we don’t know at this time,” said Jacobs. “We don’t know how long this process is going to take. Fighting behind closed doors would be a strange experience but if I felt that the fans wanted to see me fight then I would make that sacrifice for them, it would be cool.

“It was Eddie’s slick hair and nice suits that drew me here! I loved the appeal of how Eddie looked after his fighters and it was a great opportunity to be the first signee of Matchroom Boxing USA, I couldn’t ask for a better situation, being a part of this has been epic.

“I will always have my involvement in the sport, whether that’s commentating or having my own fighters and I will know when it is my time to explore those new things in my life. Firstly, I’ll be giving it a good go in the Super-Middleweight division.”