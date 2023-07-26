Errol Spence says he’s boiling “Crawfish” Crawford on Saturday night

Errol Spence Jr says he’s going to have a “Crawfish boil” Saturday night when he takes on Terence Crawford at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is confident that he’s going to defeat WBO welterweight champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs); he can’t wait to shut up his fans, who have been calling him “goldfish” instead of the “Big Fish.”

IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champion Spence & Crawford will be headlining on Showtime PPV in an event that sells for $84.99. In the chief support bout, Isaac Cruz faces Giovanni Cabrera in a lightweight title eliminator.

“I want everyone to tune in on Saturday night. I guarantee you it’ll be one that you’ll be talking about with your grandkids. I’m going to do everything it takes to win this fight,” said Errol Spence to Premier Boxing Champions during today’s media workout.

“It comes with the territory. This is what it takes to be great. I feel confident having my family around. There ain’t no goldfish here. This is the big fish.

“Making weight makes me mean. Being away from the children makes me focused and hungry for victory. The main thing is I just want to shut people up, especially people behind me talking about their goldfish here. It’s stap season, Man down.

“We’re going to have a crawfish boil. We’re going to have a crawfish boil and cook him up real good. Everybody, make sure you bring a can of seasoning.

“I’m not sure if you’re going to see toe-to-toe action, but it’s definitely going to be a great fight. I know his mentality and my mentality. If I push harder, I know he’s going to push back harder. If he pushes back hard, I’m going to push back even harder too.

“So, it’s definitely going to be an action-packed fight on both sides. I’m definitely going to put on a great show and a great performance. I know he’s definitely going to try and put on a great show.

“So everybody, make sure you turn in on Showtime PPV and make sure you order it. It’s going to be a great event. It’s going to be one you’re going to be talking about for a very long time.

“It’s going to mean a lot; it’s going to bee great,” said Spence on what it’ll mean to him to be the undisputed welterweight champion after beating Crawford on Saturday night.