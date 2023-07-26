Shakur Stevenson bets purse he’ll stops Kambosos Jr

Shakur Stevenson and former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr traded words today on social media. Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) let Kambosos Jr know that he views him as the weakest of unified champions of “all time.”

Kambosos Jr & Shakur spoke last weekend following George’s controversial twelve-round majority decision win over Maxi Hughes in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

That fight showed that Kambosos is a ham & egger type of fighter, not on Hughes or any of the top lightweights’ level.

Stevenson let Kambosos know that he would knock him out, and George wisely changed the subject, telling him to accept the 25% offer made to him by Devin Haney for a fight.

Many fans believe that was a fake offer from Haneey to give him cover to make it appear that he’s not ducking Shakur when he clearly is. Haney wants no part of Shakur.

Shakur then said he’d bet his entire purse that he’ll stop Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) if the two fight next. It’s likely that Shakur would massacre Kambosos within six rounds, and it wouldn’t be pretty.

Kambosos Jr more of a fringe-level guy who doesn’t oblong in the ring with world-level opposition.

Top Rank recently signed the 30-year-old Kambosos Jr after he’d lost his two previous fights with Devin Haney in a one-sided fashion. It is believed that the reason Top Rank inked Kambosos is that he’s popular in Australia. U.S. fans don’t think too much of him, though.

That’s not likely to happen, though, because Kambosos Jr is now the IBF lightweight mandatory challenger to Devin Haney’s belt, and he’s pushing hard for a fight against Vasily Lomachenko next, saying that it’s a match that could take place in a stadium in Australia.

Haney is expected to vacate his four lightweight belts soon, leaving the IBF strap free for Kambosos to claim if he can beat whoever the International Boxing Federation order to face him.

Top Rank promotes Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) and Kambosos, so it’s a match-up they would love to make. Lomachenko is ranked #3 with the IBF. However, Gustavo Lemos is the #1 contender, and he’d likely want to be next to fight for the IBF belt if Haney vacates.

Lemos (28-0, 18 KOs) is the type of puncher that would take the judges out of play, making it impossible for Kambosos to get lucky with strange scoring, as we saw in his controversial win over Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) last Saturday night at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

While the boxing world saw it as a clear win for Hughes, the judges working the fight gave it to Kambosos by this set of scores: 117-111, 115-113, and 114-114.

Chill everybody this is the Art of deception he mentioning every one else but don’t want no smoke wit me 😂😂 Let’s bet that I stop u bum? I’ll put my whole purse up and u could put up 25% of yours https://t.co/rd2P5jCPqV — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) July 26, 2023

George Kambosos Jr: “Go take the 25% [for Devin Haney fight]. What’s wrong with you? What you’re trying to do has already been done.

Shakur Stevenson: “Cuz nobody wanna see Loma stop u,” said Shakur on Twitter about Kambosos Jr wanting to fight Lomachenko next. “You need to run it back with Maxi Hughes because he smoked you. You are the worst undisputed champion of all time.