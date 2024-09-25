Errol Spence Faces Sebastian Fundora in January At Cowboy Stadium

Errol Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) will emerge from a long 18-month layoff to take on WBC/WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) in late January in Arlington, Texas.

According to Barboza Box, the Spence-Fundora fight will be staged at either Cowboy Stadium or Cowboy Training facility. Both places are excellent for this match-up, which should attract a lot of interest.

It’s not a good sign that Spence is coming off a long layoff, a bad knockout loss, and fighting in a weight class he’s never competed in. But if Spenc loses, he’ll have a good excuse.

Spence-Fundora was expected to take place in October, but Fundora has been dealing with an injured nose from his previous fight against WBO 154-lb champion Tim Tszyu last March in Las Vegas. Fundora defeated Tszyu by a 12-round split decision at the T-Mobile Arena but suffered a nose injury in this grueling contest.

Spence entered the ring after the fight, making it clear that he would be the next opponent for Fundora to defend against. Unfortunately, it’s taken longer than expected for the fight to happen finally.

There are a lot of questions about what Spence, 34, has left after the way he performed in his last fight against Terence Crawford in July 2023. The previously unbeaten unified welterweight champion Spence took a beating from Crawford, losing by a ninth-round knockout in an undisputed clash. Spence made Crawford look better than he actually was.

Spence goes into his fight against the 6’6″ Fundora in a position where he can’t afford to suffer another bad loss. The good news is that he’s not looked huge recently, and he’s not coming off a car crash.

Going into the Crawford fight, Spence had put on a lot of weight due to 17 months of inaticity and good eating. That turned his training camp into a fat farm and may have played a part in the outcome.